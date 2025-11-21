Chargers' big free agent swing's snap counts explain team's busting mistake
The Los Angeles Chargers did not do much to help their offensive line this offseason. However, they took one seemingly calculated swing with the former first-round pick, and then-newly Super Bowl champion, Mekhi Becton, to be their "big" upgrade across a bad interior group.
With this swing, concerns about his health were an early report, considering Becton's career til this point was filled with injuries. Even in his previous stint, he played the most amount of snaps in his career with 1,158. He is on pace for 648 with the Chargers this season.
How did it get to this point?
Chargers Big Free Agent Swing's Snap Counts After 11 Games
Week 1: 49/65 Snaps - Missed time in game due to lack of game shape and food poisoning.
Week 2: 58/58 - No time missed.
Week 3: 31/86 - Concussion disallowed Becton to finish the game.
Week 4: 0/63 - Missed game with the previously mentioned concussion.
Week 5: 36/67 - Left game early with a hand injury.
Week 6: 64/64 - No time missed.
Week 7: 75/76 - Missed one snap due to unknown reasons.
Week 8: 6/72 - Knee injury knocked him out early of the game.
Week 9: 0/65 - Aforementioned knee injury held Becton out.
Week 10: 73/73 - No time missed.
Week 11: 27/48 - Benched due to the blowout nature of the game, but oddly played even fewer snaps than every other offensive lineman who started the game and were subsequently benched.
In total, Becton has played 419 out of 737 possible snaps, 56.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps. With a variety of injuries and poor play, the Bolts should really consider the possibility of not having him return in 2026.
