Omarion Hampton injury update has a big impact on fantasy football

The Los Angeles Chargers are fortunate that their bye week is finally here. While the offensive line injuries likely won't get any better, they will receive some help at one of their key skill positions. Rookie Omarion Hampton is eyeing a return to the field in Week 13, the Chargers' first game after the bye.
Hampton was starting to hit a stride before getting injured in Week 5. The Chargers' rookie rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns on nearly five yards per carry. Hampton also flashed his strong receiving skills, catching 20 passes for 136 yards.
This could have a huge impact on fantasy football, as Hampton could be coming back at a crucial time. Ryan Shea of SI listed Hampton as a buy-low target ahead of Week 12's games.
Omarion Hampton seen as buy-low fantasy football target amidst injury return
"Omarion Hampton has been out since Week 6, but before his injury he averaged 15.4 fantasy points per game over his five weeks of action," Shea wrote. "He flashed plenty of promise, rushing for 314 yards and two touchdowns while adding 20 receptions for 136 yards. When healthy, he averaged more than 50 offensive snaps per game and handled over 74% of the running back snaps."
Kimani Vidal had taken control of the Chargers' backfield with Hampton out and had an inconsistent six weeks in terms of fantasy. He was extremely positive one week, then a ghost the next. If Hampton is available in some leagues, Shea sees it as a "league-winning" type of move to make right now.
"Buying Hampton now, while the Chargers are on their bye week, may be your last chance to acquire him at a low price. He has legitimate league-winning upside down the stretch."
If Hampton comes out of the bye week healthy, his first opponent will be the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13.
