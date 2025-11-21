Chargers weekend rooting guide: 4 NFL outcomes that could boost playoff chances
The Los Angeles Chargers get a much-needed break this weekend. Coming off last week's embarrassing loss in Jacksonville, the Bolts are battered and beaten up and the rest and relaxation should serve them perfectly.
As quarterback Justin Herbert said after that loss, "It's a good time to give our bodies a break."
Despite all their injuries, the Chargers are in good shape to make the playoffs. At 7-4, they are second in the AFC West behind the 9-2 Denver Broncos, but - thanks to Thursday night's loss by the Buffalo Bills - remain the No. 1 Wild Card.
After the Bye the Bolts should get star rookie running back Omarion Hampton back and out of the gate they host the lowly Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 30. After that, it gets much tougher with games down the stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Broncos.
The Broncos are also off this weekend, so the Chargers won't get any help in moving up in the division. But there are several games that can improve their Wild Card standing.
A look at the weekend's rooting guide for Chargers fans:
Colts over Chiefs
Fine, let 8-2 Indianapolis run away with its division. A loss by Kansas City would knock it down to 5-6 and put their nine-year stranglehold on the AFC West on the brink of extinction.
Bears over Steelers
Pittsburgh leads the AFC North for now, but with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens gaining momentum the 6-4 Steelers might wind up battling the Bolts for Wild Card position.
Jets over Ravens
Okay, we're getting greedy (and unrealistic) here. But see above, if the 5-5 Ravens don't overtake Pittsburgh to win the North they'll be fighting the Chargers for a Wild Card seed.
Cardinals over Jaguars
With the Colts running away with the South, the 6-4 Jags are likely to be a Wild Card team also.
