It's time to dump Kimani Vidal in fantasy football
The Los Angeles Chargers head into their bye week extremely banged up. The offensive line has taken the most hits out of any position group on the roster. Literally behind them, the Chargers' running backs have also suffered injuries. Najee Harris tore his Achilles and rookie Omarion Hampton is still out with a high ankle sprain.
Hampton may return soon, which means Kimani Vidal's role will decrease when that happens. It was Vidal, not Hassan Haskins, who took over the Bolts' backfield when Hampton went down over six weeks ago. He's been up and down to say the least, which is never good for fantasy football owners that hoped for more consistent production.
As Hampton could return in Week 13, it may be time for fantasy managers to consider dropping Vidal soon.
RELATED: Chargers free agent targets during bye week: What about a reunion?
Kimani Vidal seen as fantasy football hindrance out of bye week
"Kimani Vidal has spent the last six weeks as the Chargers’ starting running back after taking over in Week 6 due to injuries to Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris," wrote Ryan Shea of SI. "During this stretch, his fantasy production has been a roller coaster."
Shea went on to add that Vidal's averaged 12.3 fantasy points per game, but his weekly numbers have been wildly inconsistent. Here's a breakdown of Vidal's fantasy production:
Week 6: 22.8
Week 7: 7.5
Week 8: 19.7
Week 9: 3.0
Week 10: 7.8
Week 11: 3.2
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals new option after Chargers' trade arrival gets benched in debut
While Vidal won't be completely phased out of the Chargers' run game when Hampton returns, it's safe to say he'll be on the bench more often than not. Vidal offered some solid performances in his six weeks as the Bolts' starting running back, but it may be time to drop him for better options.
The Chargers' first opponent out of the bye week is the rival Las Vegas Raiders.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert, Madison Beer's Chargers bye week plans revealed?
NFL playoff percentages put Chargers in a tough spot based on remaining schedule
Chargers' rookie class looks like another solid effort from Joe Hortiz at bye week
Chargers select college football's best run-stopper in new mock draft
RELATED: Chargers free agent targets during bye week: What about a reunion?
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals new option after Chargers' trade arrival gets benched in debut