Chargers Coach Praises Derius Davis After Ranking Near-Bottom in Every Return Category

The Los Angeles Chargers special teams unit has been through stages of infamy throughout the team's history, with one of the biggest known facts about the team as a whole being the 2010 season. That's the season where the Chargers ranked first in offense and first in defense, yet still missed the playoffs due to having the 32nd-ranked special teams unit.

This stat, while absurd, shows the importance of the special teams unit for any football roster. Without it, you are missing out on crucial points and yardage. The Chargers' 2026 season seems to be like the 2010 season, minus the whole having a good offense or defense thing.

Even with the lack of help from the other units, the special teams group has been catching major fire, with the most realistic outcome of the 2026 season being that Ryan Ficken, the Chargers' special teams coordinator, will be fired and land himself as the team's scapegoat for what has been the horrid 2026 NFL season.

Before this outcome, he still has a chance to turn things around, but with his latest press conference, held on Oct. 1, his outlook and general feel for his players seem to be completely backward. Exactly what all fans were worried about, considering what they have been watching unfold every week.

Derius Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Insdorf has quoted Ficken discussing his thoughts on Derius Davis: "He is electrifying with the ball in his hands...He had a 14 yard return this past week...The one thing I don't take for granted is this guy has tremendous ball skills. He can track em, has great fundamentals"

This quote should be far from what fans and media want to hear regarding a group that has one single punt return in three games (which went for the 14 yards Ficken was talking about, which is a solid return) while also being one of the worst kick return units in the league, ranking third-worst in yards per kick return with 19 (according to ESPN).

Davis receiving praise from Ficken shows obvious favoritism, as he has been, by all means, a struggling return man since the NFL changed its rules around returning the football. Davis has also struggled with injuries and has been a negative in the Chargers' offense. Making his only reason for being on the roster his connection with the special teams coach. A connection that is not working out and likely will lead to the firing of Ficken and the roster removal of Davis.

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