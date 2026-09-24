Chargers Defensive Coordinator Admits He Benched Nine-Year Veteran In Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers are now down two games to start the 2026 NFL season, with these losses coming at the hands of what will likely become NFL "bottom-feeder" teams by the end of the year. These losses have left a real sour taste in the mouths of Chargers fans, with many discussing the possibility of cleaning house and firing most, if not all, of the Bolts' coaching staff.

After Week 1's Arizona Cardinals loss, it was discussed that accountability was needed and accepted by the coaching staff. This was enough for fans to push on for Week 2. While things got slightly better, especially on defense, the team was still mistake-prone and in need of real change...even if accountability was taken.

The Chargers coaching staff on Thursday, Sep 24, took the podium and once again discussed the accountability subject, but in between those conversations, defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary had a really interesting comment regarding a nine-year NFL veteran defensive back.

Chris O'Leary Admits Donte Jackson Was Benched Due to "Lapses"

Donte Jackson, a Chargers 2025 signing, is a long-time NFL DB who has played with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, being known as a speedy ball-hawking DB who can bring elite flashes in coverage while needing some help in run defense.

With the Chargers in 2025, Jackson was borderline elite, becoming one of the league's best bang-for-buck contracts, as he was in the first season of a $6.5 million-per-year contract. Jackson recorded four interceptions while showing real improvement as a tackler in Jesse Minter's defensive scheme.

Now, in Jackson's year nine campaign under O'Leary, he was admittedly benched in Week 2 due to having "lapses". While this benching saw Jackson come back into the game, taking your veteran DB off the field while the team is dealing with other DB injuries is not a good look. Especially early in the NFL season.

O'Leary on the situation says: "We’re gonna play the guy that’s playing the best in that situation...All three [Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, Jackson] of those guys will continue to play.” O'Leary doubles down, essentially saying that this will continue to happen if mistakes continue.



Chargers DC Chris O’Leary on CB Donte Jackson playing fewer (37) snaps: “We’re gonna play the guy that’s playing the best in that situation.”



“All three of those guys will continue to play.”



Says they will adjust the rotation in-game if any corner is having “lapses” pic.twitter.com/cNTDKlUbLH — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) September 24, 2026

While it is not unheard of to take players out of the game when they are struggling, it is tough to justify taking out a CB who had an elite 2025 season, is a veteran leader and is playing a position that is inherently built to lose. Especially as a first-year defensive coordinator.

The Chargers have an immensely tough schedule ahead of them and will need to go on a win streak for fans and media alike to have any hope for the season.

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