Jerry Jones' comments may have Chargers facing a new threat against Cowboys

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading East this week to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. This matchup will be a battle of Dallas' high-powered offense against the Chargers' hard-hitting defense.

The Chargers are entering Sunday's contest with a three-game winning streak since coming out of a week 12 bye. The Chargers are currently occupying the 5th seed in the AFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Cowboys hopes of making the post season are all but gone after dropping their last two games.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

The Cowboys are currently giving up 30 points per game, good enough for second-worst in the NFL. Dallas made flurry of trades this season on the defensive side of the ball including a mid-season acquisition of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The Cowboys run defense has improved with Williams' presence but the defense has still been overall ineffective. Since Williams' arrival, the Cowboys defense has given up 28.6 points per game, slightly better than their season average. The Cowboys have relied on their offense to win high-scoring contests.

Dallas gave up 34 points to quarterback JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings in a must-win game on Sunday Night Football. The Philadelphia Eagles won earlier in the day, and the Cowboys were faced with a must-win game to keep pace.

Jerry Jones has never been shy about voicing his opinion about the Cowboys. Following the loss, Jones blasted the defense and specifically the linebacker position group for their lack of performance.

The Cowboys defense

The Chargers offense has hit a rough patch despite winning their last 3 games. The injuries Los Angeles has suffered along their offensive line has prevented any continuity from forming amongst the constant musical chairs.

Dallas has given up the highest amount of passing yards to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL at 254.8. They have given up even more passing yards than their season average in the past 3 games coming in at 264 yards yielded per game.

Jerry Jones tells defensive coordinator that his job is on the line

Jerry Jones answered several questions after the Cowboys loss to the Vikings on his weekly radio show appearance. Jones was asked fairly directly about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' future with the team and if Jones would use the last 3 games of this season as a determining factor. Jones replied "Well I think that should definitely be a criteria."

Matt Eberflus may be forced to throw the kitchen sink at the Chargers in an attempt to appease Jones and save his job. The Cowboys may be heading into this game shorthanded without their prized trade acquisition Quinnen Williams as he recovers from a concussion suffered against the Vikings.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said DT Quinnen Williams is doing better but he’s still in the concussion protocol — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 17, 2025

Quinnen Williams down.



Huge loss for the Cowboys, he has been absolutely amazing as of late 💔 pic.twitter.com/YsxVXUSMti — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 15, 2025

The Chargers defense will provide a massive challenge for the Cowboys offense. The Cowboys defense will need to stop Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense to keep pace. It is an intriguing matchup for both teams and Matt Eberflus has been handed extra motivation from Jerry Jones for the final 3 games starting with the Chargers.

