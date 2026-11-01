Chargers Confidence Meter: A Win Against the Rams Could Mean A Lot For Their Future

The Los Angeles Chargers have an opportunity to finally secure a win and silence a small portion of doubt. A matchup against the Los Angeles Rams could have a much bigger impact on how the rest of their season unfolds.

Especially when it comes to the team’s confidence, playoff outlook, and even their future draft position.

For the Chargers, this is the type of game that can help determine what kind of team they really are. Facing another competitive team gives them an opportunity to prove they can put together a complete performance when it matters.

What a Win Could Mean Moving Forward

One of the biggest things the Chargers need to focus on is establishing consistency on both sides of the football. Offensively, they need to give Herbert opportunities to make plays without putting the entire responsibility on his shoulders. Establishing the run game, protecting the quarterback, and finding ways to create explosive plays will be important against a Rams defense that can make things difficult.

Defensively, the Chargers cannot afford to let the Rams dictate the pace of the game. Getting pressure on the quarterback, limiting explosive plays, and forcing difficult third-down situations could make a significant difference. Games like this are often decided by which team makes fewer mistakes. The Bolts are dealing with secondary issues, so that certainly does not help. Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary has a great scheme and should be able to adjust to the situation regardless.

However there is one main caveat.

If the Chargers continue winning games, their position in the upcoming draft could change significantly. While a better draft position can give a rebuilding team access to higher selections. They are in a position where competing and building momentum should be the priority. Winning games can also help the organization evaluate its current roster and identify which positions actually need attention when draft season arrives.

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is always a balance between winning now and building for the future. The Chargers want to be a team competing for championships, and getting meaningful wins against quality opponents is part of that process. A victory over the Rams would not automatically solve every issue surrounding the team, but it could provide another reason to believe in what this roster is capable of accomplishing.

This is bigger than just another game on the schedule.

The Chargers have an opportunity to make a statement, build confidence, and give themselves something to carry into the second half of the season. Now they have to go out and prove it.