Why Did The Chargers Opt to Not Fire Mike McDaniel During the Bye Week?

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers are heading into Week 8 refreshed from their bye week, it is expected that most teams will come out firing on all cylinders after their week off. However, as a winless team, the Bolts were expected to make drastic coaching-related moves, considering how poor the season has gone.

The team opted to keep everything the same. So that begs the question: why did the Chargers opt to keep Mike McDaniel? Even with the perfect opportunity to fire him?

Offensive Reinforcements

The Chargers have seemingly always been cursed with poor injury luck and an inability to stay healthy over the course of an NFL season. This year has been more of the same, but coming off their BYE, the team is finding some players back from injury, hopefully giving much-needed 'juice' to one of the league's worst offenses.

Tre Harris, Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt and Branson Taylor are all players who are expected to start (or play an important depth role in Taylor's case) and improve this offense. With the team sputtering early, it could be easy to blame injuries and give McDaniel some more time with an offense that is less banged up.

Scheme Learning Curve

The Athletic's Chargers beat reporter, Noah Furtado, recently wrote a very insightful article about McDaniel's offense and the learning curve involved with perfecting such a complicated scheme. He interviews players like Daniel Brunskill and Jake Browning as guys who are familiar with the concepts, with both of those individuals giving detail into the complexities and the time it takes to get used to then.

Brunskill, in Furtado's article, mentions: “That takes a little while to get used to, how to run, because when you run you don’t really have a base,” he said. “It took a season. I mean, you learn it by camp and you can run it, but you’re still kind of learning all the ins and outs of it. … The thing with this offense is … that run off the ball is something that you just have to be doing all the time to really get it down.”

With such a complex scheme, could it be possible for the Bolts to liken to the side of patience and give McDaniel and his offense more time to gel?

No One Else on Staff

When someone gets fired, the team obviously needs someone else on staff to take on that role. With head coach Jim Harbaugh never having called plays before, it will fall on someone else in the building. The question would be, who?

The first name that comes most is Adam Gase, former Dolphins and Jets head coach, known for colossal failures during his time as such. His claim to fame is his time as the Broncos' offensive coordinator, helping late-career Peyton Manning achieve success.

Another name could be Shane Day, the Chargers' QB Coach / Passing Game Coordinator. Justin Herbert loves Day, giving an easy path to offensive chemistry, while possibly also giving Herbert some extra 'want' to stick around, considering the team would obviously be doing so to keep him happy.

Even with those two options, it is hard to believe that any of them would be viable candidates to improve the offense, with Day never calling plays at the NFL or college level and Gase not having a strong resume as someone who can make a functional NFL offense in recent memory.

Financial Investment

The final part of the equation is McDaniel's contract. It is unknown how much he is being paid, but it is safe to assume that the Chargers spent a pretty penny to get him as their offensive coordinator. He was highly sought after, and usually in those cases, the highest bidder wins.

That said, the Chargers are known as a very "cash-rich" team, making it more difficult to make decisions that require essentially wasting money on coaching.

Overall, it is in everyone's best interest for McDaniel to turn things around. Hopefully, with this belief in him post-bye week, it actually happens.

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