Chargers-Cowboys weather forecast, referee crew for Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers are aiming to finish the regular season on a high note. Carrying momentum into the playoffs is important. Speaking of the playoffs, the Chargers can clinch a spot with a win on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, while also eliminating their opponent in the process.

A win would mean a lot of things for the Chargers, including keeping their division title hopes alive as they strive to catch the rival Denver Broncos. Following an embarrassing 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, the Bolts came out of their bye wek and rattled off three straight wins. Two of those came against the teams in last year's Super Bowl.

As the Chargers head to Jerry's World on Sunday, here's a look at the weather forecast and referee crew for Week 16.



Chargers-Cowboys weather forecast

AT&T Stadium has a retractable roof, so weather won't affect this game at all. It won't be Los Angeles weather by any means, as the high in Arlington is expected to be 58 degrees with a low of 52. A cloudy forecast, the area is forecasted to be 57 degrees at kickoff.



Chargers-Cowboys referee crew

Alan Eck is the head referee for the Chargers game this week. Here's a look at his full crew: Tab Slaughter, David Oliver, Greg Bradley, John Jenkins, Dale Shaw, Grantis Bell, Joe Wollan, Larry Hanson.

Eck and his crew have worked 13 games this year, with the home team having a higher winning percentage when they are on the field. 44.59% of penalties were called against the home team, with a 61.54 winning percentage.

