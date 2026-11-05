Chargers' Criminally Overlooked Trade Candidate's Departure Would Fix Some Issues

The Los Angeles Chargers have an interesting big board of trade targets at the deadline, considering they’re the worst team in the NFL, clutch the No. 1 pick in the draft order and need to think beyond this season.

That also means the Chargers are positioned as big sellers at the trade deadline. Khalil Mack is the obvious name to go first, if Jim Harbaugh and the club actually change their stance on trading away players.

But there are some overlooked Chargers players who could be on the move, too. Think, veteran cornerback Donte Jackson, should a contending team get really desperate at the premium position.

But there’s another sleeper name worth considering: Kimani Vidal.

Chargers need to force Mike McDaniel’s hand at NFL trade deadline

Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, running back isn’t a premium spot anymore. But its importance has been upped in recent years again, hence the Chargers going after Omarion Hampton in the first round at all.

Speaking of the Chargers and Hampton, Vidal is a pretty sneaky trade candidate because we can’t help but mention that offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is effectively ruining him.

No exaggeration: Hampton has effectively managed to regress from his oft-injured rookie season. He’s carried the ball just 89 times for 309 yards and three scores on a 3.5 average. McDaniel has often preferred to yank him from the lineup in favor of Keaton Mitchell (39 carries, 15 catches) and Vidal (29 carries, nine catches).

Hampton is supposed to be the workhorse first-round product. The other guys are role players. That’s why Harbaugh is getting questions about, well, not splitting up the touches in the backfield so much.

“Yeah, maybe,” Harbaugh told The Athletic’s Noah Furtado. “I think that’s something that we’re looking at, and I think we’ll try that, yeah. … I’ve been in that position before (with a three-back rotation), and it’s worked. I also think there’s a place to getting the backs in rhythm.”

Vidal, a sixth-rounder in 2024, has been a really fun success story through the way he has played well when given a chance amid injuries on the depth chart. He’s a solid way for other contenders to beef up their rotations before the playoffs.

Granted, a Vidal trade wouldn’t get much back in return. But for the Chargers, removing one overthinking roadblock for McDaniel and getting Hampton back on track might just be worth more than any late-round pick they get for Vidal’s departure.

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