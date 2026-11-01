NFL Trade Rumors Say Chargers’ Weird Behavior Confuses Other Teams, Too

The Los Angeles Chargers entered this season looking a little lost and confused and have wound up confusing their own fanbase with their approach to the NFL trade deadline, too.

Now…the Chargers are confusing other teams at the deadline, too.

All of the rumors and buzz and speculation so far around the NFL trade deadline have made it clear that the Chargers, in fact, are not looking to sell off any pieces despite sitting at 0-6 and first in the NFL draft order.

That, while not choosing to make any changes over a bye week with names like offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Now, the rumor mill is even reporting about the confusion other teams have about the confusing Chargers.

NFL trade rumors update on Chargers’ status

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers aren’t selling.

That much has been obvious. But here’s a fun follow-up from The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones: “The Chargers have confounded teams by not engaging in trade talks. The Bolts are 0-6 but are telling teams Khalil Mack isn’t available. It’s hard to envision that remaining the case over the next 10 days.”

Things are so weird around the Chargers that they’re confounding other teams.

Here’s where there is an actual concern. It’s one thing to publicly posture like a team won’t sell. No need for the negative PR or to hint to the locker room that this is a lost cause and the franchise is waving a white flag. Plenty of teams act like this in public but still talk the trade talk behind the scenes and off the record.

The fact the Chargers have other teams shocked with how they’re moving behind the scenes feels problematic, though. If they’re shutting down any and all trade talk, even off the record, it concerningly matches their lack of change in the face of problems at 0-6.

The Chargers can’t afford to sit still and do nothing. They have one of, if not the worst, rosters in football. They’re sitting on cap space they won’t spend and also hoarding trade assets like Khalil Mack who, frankly, deserves to go to a better organization.

Selling off at 0-6 clears the books, adds future assets, clears more playing time for younger players and boosts the odds of landing the No. 1 pick. Remaining this adamant about not selling, to the point other teams are a little surprised about how they’re moving, is perhaps the most damning thing about the Chargers in 2026.

So far, anyway.

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