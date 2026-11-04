If Bears Don’t Want to Play Ball on Khalil Mack Trade, Chargers Could Just Call Packers

It feels like a matter of time before the Los Angeles Chargers trade away Khalil Mack at the deadline.

Barring Mack wanting to stay with the possibly soon-to-be 0-8 Chargers just one offseason removed from pondering retirement, it’s the right thing for the franchise to do. Get him to a contender and let him possibly finish his Hall of Fame career by getting a chance at a Lombardi Trophy.

It would also help the Chargers’ rebuild, because that’s where things are headed. No telling if Jim Harbaugh and his staff will actually be part of that next offseason, but every little bit of trade return helps.

For Mack, a reunion with the Chicago Bears still makes the most sense.

But if the Bears don’t want him, the Green Bay Packers are right there.

Khalil Mack, Packers trade is a fallback plan

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are all-in. Look at the Jeffery Simmons trade. A reunion with Khalil Mack is the next logical step, especially because the Chargers don’t exactly have any leverage to make it a costly deal.

There is a creative angle to consider, though: The Chargers could always leverage the competitive NFC North in Mack trade talks.

Look at it:

Vikings 6-1

Bears 6-2

Lions 5-2

Packers 5-2

Somebody needs to break through and win that division.

And what do you know? The Packers are without Micah Parsons until at least Week 12, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Oh, and hey, the Packers were one of the teams who were very hot after Mack before he originally went to the Bears.

Maybe there’s an angle there, where the Packers wouldn’t mind pairing Mack with Lukas Van Ness, then really beefing up the rotation with Parsons back in the mix later while they make a playoff push.

The threat of shipping Mack to a division rival who can inflict great harm on playoff chances during an all-in season might just give the Chargers some interesting leverage over the Bears in talks.

Sure, we’re talking minimal difference in draft compensation for Mack’s departure. And that’s even if he wishes to pack up and move one more time. But every little bit helps for what has quickly become the worst roster in the NFL looking at a possible complete coaching staff blowout.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter