Jim Harbaugh’s rejuvenated offense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Titans
From 3-0, to 1-3, to a decisive 37-10 Thursday night win over the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Jim Harbaugh’s team now owns a 5-3 record, the same as the Kansas City Chiefs. Both clubs are now chasing the 6-2 Denver Broncos in the AFC West.
The Los Angeles Chargers are in Nashville to take on a Tennessee Titans’ club that owns a 1-7 record and is riding a three-game losing streak. The Titans have actually had more head coaches this season than victories. Mike McCoy, who was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers from 2013-16, has replaced the fired Brian Callahan.
You have to like the Bolts’ chances considering the Titans have lost seven straight in their own building, and are 1-10 at home dating back to 2024.
Chargers vs. Titans History
The first game in this original American Football League series came in 1960 when the Houston Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 38-28. Later that season, Houston knocked off the Chargers, 24-16, in the first AFL Championship Game. In 1961, the Bolts moved to San Diego and the clubs once again met three times. Once again, the Oilers defeated the Chargers, 10-3, in the AFL title game.
As for more modern times, this marks the fourth straight season that the Chargers and Titans will clash. A year ago in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium, Harbaugh’s club prevailed, 27-17. In the Bolts’ last appearance at Nashville in 2023, the Titans came up with a 27-24 overtime triumph.
Ball Security Remains a Steady Issue for the Bolts
Jim Harbaugh’s unpredictable club is in the midst of a disturbing streak. A year ago, the team committed just nine turnovers in 17 regular-season outings. So far in 2025, the Bolts have given up the ball 11 times in only eight games. Unfortunately, that includes at least one turnover in each of their last seven contests.
Now under the guidance of interim head coach Mike McCoy, the one-win Titans are averaging an NFL-low 13.8 points per game and the team has managed only eight offensive touchdowns in as many games. No no team in the league is averaging fewer yards per game on the ground than Tennessee (80.4 average).
Chargers’ DE Justin Eboigbe Worth Watching
A year ago, Tuli Tuipulotu led the Chargers with 8.5 sacks. He’s at it again with six quarterback traps, but he has some company in Justin Eboigbe (4.0). A 2024 fourth-round pick from the University of Alabama, he played in only five games and managed only two tackles. He’s played in all eight games this season.
It has certainly been a learning experience for the first overall pick in April’s draft. Titans’ quarterback Cam Ward has shown flashes of potential, but has been under siege for most of 2025. Ward has hit on only 57.7 percent of his throws, been sacked 34 times, and has more far turnovers (11) than TD passes (5).
