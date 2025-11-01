Will Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II finally get a start in fantasy?
Los Angeles Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II has been a breakout star in recent weeks both on the field and for fantasy managers who had the foresight to add him to their rosters.
Gadsden hit a major milestone during the Chargers beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night football, where Gadsden had five receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. As Chargers writer Omar Navarro pointed out, Gadsden is now only the third rookie tight end since the 1970 season to have a three game stretch with over 300 yards in total.
These types of performances have caused Gadsden to be rostered in over 80 percent of leagues according to ESPN fantasy data.
Will these performances lead to Gadsden finally cracking the starting lineup for his own father's fantasy team? The odds are low.
The elder Gadsden makes regular appearances on Miami sports radio show Hochman, Crowder and Solana on 104.3 WQAM. Gadsden's call in on October 21st was particularly funny as he described why he has his son on his fantasy team but refuses to start him despite his success.
"We just playing fantasy football, he's catching for real out there," Gadsden said. "He will stay on the bench. Nobody else has got him, we cool with it, I'm cool."
It appears that despite his son's success on the field catching passes from Justin Herbert as well as in a Chargers offense known to favor tight ends as receiving options, the rookie will remain out of his father's fantasy lineup.
Oronde Gadsden II is blossoming into a legitimate weapon for Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert.
