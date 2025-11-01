Chargers injury woes get worse ahead of Week 9 with latest roster move
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t getting any healthier at running back.
With Najee Harris out for the season and first-rounder Omarion Hampton on injured reserve, the Chargers sent another running back to IR ahead of the Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans.
There, the Chargers announced the shifting of Hassan Haskins to injured reserve, shutting down a core special teams player and the backup to current starter Kimani Vidal.
Vidal has enjoyed big success in two of the three games he’s started entering Week 9, to the point it has looked like the Chargers won’t need to make any sudden moves ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
To help compensate for the loss of Haskins while playing the Titans, the Chargers elevated Amar Johnson and Jaret Patterson from the practice squad. Trayveon Williams is the other back on that list for now.
Depending on how things go against the Titans, both on the injury and production front, the Chargers could change their tune on whether they get active at the trade deadline.
If and when Hampton returns, he’ll form a nice one-two punch with Vidal. But the crumbling depth beyond that remains a cause for concern for a position that looked as stable as any entering the season.
