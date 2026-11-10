Chargers’ Daiyan Henley Trade Deadline Deal is a Weird Gamble

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t put up a white flag and admit a tank job by trading away Daiyan Henley at Tuesday's deadline.

But they came close.

The Chargers didn't just trade away Henley: They gave away one of the core locker room leaders…to an AFC West rival. And the move would seem to imply that the front office has tried, or didn’t think it would be able to work out a contract extension with him.

It’s a pretty shocking thing for the Chargers to do on a day most seemed to feel that a Donte Jackson-type player might be dealt. That, or an offer they just couldn't refuse for Khalil Mack.

Henley, though, is a pretty telling gamble on multiple levels.

Chargers’ NFL trade deadline gamble

The Chargers wanted to “send the right message” at the NFL trade deadline.

Keeping Mack but trading Henley makes for an odd message.

No doubt Chargers coaches and brass will window-dress up the move. They like the guys they have on the depth chart like Del-Shawn Phillips and Marlowe Wax. And those guys getting some run down the stretch could be good for their development, sure.

But the Chargers aren’t exactly ever hurting for cap space. Paying up on a Henley extension to keep a core leader around for a rebuild wouldn't have been that big of a deal.

So what’s the message?

Don’t ask current Chargers players:

There are levels to this. Non-elite linebackers in the NFL are pretty replaceable. Henley has been erratic over the years. But good luck rationalizing that to a winless locker room and a fanbase wanting the Chargers to either go all-in on the sell or just stand still, not this weird middle-road thing.

The Chargers had zero leverage in any trade talks, so it’s probably a miracle they got what they got for Henley. Khalil Mack was the other likely trade piece, but it sure feels like he wants to stick no matter what.

Still, it would be hard to blame someone for accusing the Chargers of making a move just to make a move. Losing a key younger leader with the green dot and doing nothing else is just an odd thing all around, especially to a rival.

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