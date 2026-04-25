Chargers Instant Trade Analysis, Remaining Draft Picks for Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers, on one of the most interesting days of the entire NFL year, have been going down the draft board, committing multiple trades, making it hard to keep up with exactly what they have going into Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

How good were these trades? Were they worth the miss on getting Emmanuel Pregnon? What picks did they get?

NFL draft instant analysis, Grade for Chargers Day 2 Trades

The first trade was the Bolts trading down from No. 55, getting back No. 63, No. 131 and No. 202 (picks courtesy of New England) in the process. This led to the selection of Jake Slaughter, the Center from Florida, who is expected to move inside to guard. NFL Analyst, Chris Roling, has more on the selection: "fits the athletic profile coordinator Mike McDaniel's looking for."

The process behind the trade makes complete sense, helping the Chargers to continue building their thin roster. The haul yielded the Chargers more dart throws, while stilling allowing them to select an interior offensive lineman, even if that lineman is not what Chargers fans expected.

Trade #1 Grade: A+

Moving on to the second trade of the night for the Bolts, they decided to trade their third-round selection, pick 86, to the Cleveland Browns for picks: No. 105, No. 145 and No. 206. This translates to two fourths and a sixth for the Bolts.



Right after this selection, a commonly mocked draft target, Emmanuel Pregnon, went off the board to the Jaguars, making Chargers fans feel sour about the trade back. However, getting more selections is never a bad idea, especially considering the recent success the Bolts have had drafting on Day 3 of the previous NFL Draft cycles.

Trade #2 Grade: A

Jake Slaughter | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chargers Remaining Draft Picks on Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

Tomorrow, the Chargers are expected to have a field day, taking multiple prospects to help fill their roster. Expected positional needs are: OT, OG, CB, IDL, WR, TE.

With plenty of depth needs for the Chargers on Day 3, their remaining selections are as follows:

Fourth-Round Pick: No. 105

Fourth-Round Pick: No. 123

Fourth-Round Pick: No. 131

Fifth-Round Pick: No. 145

Sixth-Round Pick: No. 202

Sixth-Round Pick: No. 204

Sixth-Round Pick: No. 206

This is a total of seven draft selections on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. What steals can General Manager, Joe Hortiz cook up with these picks? Can he find another Tarheeb Still? Cam Hart?

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