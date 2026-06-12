Chargers' Defensive Triplets Epitomize Depth on Chris O'Leary's Unit

Defense has pretty much been the calling card for the Los Angeles Chargers the past two seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh. During that time, his coordinator was highly-regarded Jesse Minter. During the latter’s two years with the Bolts, Harbaugh’s club ranked 11th in the league in total defense in 2024, and fifth this past season.

Minter is now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and former Chargers’ safeties coach Chris O’Leary has taken over for him in Los Angeles. Fortunately for the young coach, the team’s defensive depth chart is loaded with talented performers.

Los Angeles Chargers have a talented trifecta on defense

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Recently, Gilberto Manzano of SI.com ranked each NFL team’s defensive “triplets" for 2026. When it comes to the Chargers, the talented trio of Khalil Mack, Daiyan Henley, and Derwin James Jr. sit at the No. 12 spot.

“Mack battled injuries last year, but he was still impactful in the 12 games he was available…,” said Manzano. “He’s an immovable force at times and knows how to find advantages to get to quarterbacks. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that James could also one day be in the Hall of Fame. However, he’s still in the midst of his prime after getting second-team All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons and signing a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension last month.”

Unsung Daiyan Henley warrants a little more recognition

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As for Henley, he’s come into his own the past two seasons after being limited to 11 tackles and five special teams stops in his rookie campaign in 15 outings. Since 2024, he’s started all 33 regular-season games he’s appeared in, and led the Chargers in defensive stops each season.

He’s also combined for 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, and 13 passes defensed. The 2023 third-round pick from Washington State also racked up 10 tackles in the 2024 playoff setback to the Texans, and 13 stops and an interception of Drake Maye in January’s wild card loss at New England.

Deep Chargers’ defense has additional playmakers

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Manzano’s selections are strong, and you could perhaps make a case for two other players as well. Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2025 thanks to a team-high and career-best 13.0 sacks. He also led the Bolts with an impressive 23 quarterback hits. One year earlier, Tuipulotu also led the Chargers with 8.5 sacks and 17 QB hits.

Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Donte Jackson has proven to be a free-agent steal courtesy of general manager Joe Hortiz. After registering a career-high five interceptions with the Steelers in 2024, he played in every game for Harbaugh’s club this past season and made 15 starts. He tied for the team lead with four picks, led the Bolts with a career-high dozen passes defensed.

O’Leary has a nice mix of experience and up-and-comers at his disposal. It will be interesting to see if this defense can take it up a notch or two this upcoming season.