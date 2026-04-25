After two days of the NFL Draft occurring in 2026, the Los Angeles Chargers are in an awkward spot once more, after multiple trade backs and a controversial (to say the least) selection of Center, Jake Slaughter.

With all of these trade backs, noted as valuable selections gained for the Chargers, it makes Day 3 the most important day of the draft season for Joe Hortiz and his staff to fully complete this roster and make it a real team ready to compete for a Super Bowl.

Day 3 Chargers Mock Draft After Interesting Day 1 & 2 Selections

Nate Gosney

Round 4, Pick 105 - Gracen Halton, IDL, Oklahoma

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Continuing to add to the trenches, the Chargers take the explosive interior defender, Gracen Halton. A guy who had second-round hype in the process finds himself as the Chargers' explosive rotational pass rusher who will find work after the departure of Otito Ogbonnia and Da'Shawn Hand.

Round 4, Pick 123 - Kage Casey, OG/OT, Boise State

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kage Casey is a favorite of Chargers draft expert Thomas Martinez, with notes of " [Casey] is widely projected to move inside to guard in the NFL. He is a strong pass protector with the anchor to handle interior defensive linemen and the power they bring to the table. As a run blocker he excels on initial contact and will stick with blocks creating additional opportunities for runners to find an extra seam."

Casey, in this mock, is expected to kick inside and be an emergency offensive tackle. He will compete for the left guard spot with Trevor Penning and Jake Slaughter.

Round 4, Pick 131 - Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi St.

Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Finally going away from the trenches, the Chargers add one of the more exciting receivers in the entire draft. Brenen Thompson, the fastest man in the NFL Draft, is more than just speed, as his 2025 season yielded over 1,000 yards in the SEC. His smaller stature may give pause for some teams, but as a pure deep-threat, Thompson is well worth the selection.

Round 5, Pick 145- Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Ephesians Prysock, possibly the best name in the draft, has elite length and size at the cornerback position, giving traits comparable to the Chargers' free agent departure of Benjamin St-Juste. He will instantly compete for CB4 on the roster and find himself as a valuable special teams option.

Round 6, Pick 202 - Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Mississippi

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Adding more explosion to the Chargers' offense under Mike McDaniel, the Bolts add Mississippi Tight End Dae'Quan Wright. With scouts liking his speed and receiving ability, Wright is a perfect option as TE3 for the Chargers behind Oronde Gadsden II and Charlie Kolar.

Round 6, Pick 204 - Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Going into territories less traveled, the Chargers select developmental offensive tackle, Travis Burke. The 6'9 325 monster graded elite in PFF's zone blocking grade, and could be a great option to develop as a real swing tackle behind the league's best tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.

Round 6, Pick 206 - VJ Payne, CB/S, Kansas State

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

VJ Payne, the defensive back from Kansas State, concluded the Chargers' 2026 draft class. Payne is expected to instantly become a special teams contributor who can push for CB6/S5 on the Chargers roster. His size/speed combo at 6'3 + a 4.40 40-yard dash, yields intrigue for a long-term athletic option at the position.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter