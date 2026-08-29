Predicting Los Angeles Chargers Practice Squad Ahead of Roster Cuts

The Los Angeles Chargers have now completed their off-season with the final domino before the regular season is cutting down their 90-man roster to 53 players. This exercise is a favorite by the media, giving fans and journalists alike a challenge to see how strong of a pulse they have on their favorite team's roster.

With that, the art of predicting the second part of a roster prediction, the practice squad, is usually left behind in the noise of 53-man predictions. That said, using esteemed writer and draft analyst Thomas Martinez's final 53-man roster predictions, I will guess who the Bolts keep on the practice squad, barring waiver-wire claims. Read Martinez's article for his predictions and to understand why someone is either on/off this list.

Practice Squad Spot #1 - QB DJ Uiagalelei

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In a close battle with Trey Lance for the QB2 job, Uiagalelei finds himself on the practice squad once again, even if he arguably outplayed Lance in the preseason. It is a very real possibility that in 2027 Uiagalelei finally wins the job, but for now, Lance possesses more NFL-exciting attributes that could play into the Bolts' belief in the compensatory pick formula if Lance were to leave for a larger contract.

Practice Squad Spot #2 - RB Gregory Desrosiers Jr.

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In Martinez's prediction, he has Keaton Mitchell on short-term injured reserve and fellow practice squad standout Amar Johnson on the active roster to fill that RB3 role. That leaves Desrosiers Jr. as the practice squad running back, earning this spot after a massive performance in the final week of the 2026 NFL Preseason.

Practice Squad Spot #3 - TE Evan Svoboda

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Evan Svoboda has been very reliable in the preseason while possessing immense athletic traits that could entice the Bolts to keep him around in hopes of his development taking a step forward.

Practice Squad Spot #4 - TE Johnny Pascuzzi

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Johnny Pascuzzi can serve as the team's practice squad TE while also being the team's FB behind Alec Ingold. His statistical impact in the preseason, coupled with his versatility, earns him a spot over versatile WR/TE Jerand Bradley.

Practice Squad Spot #5 - WR Devonte Ross

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Devonte Ross likely already earned himself a practice squad spot based on his speed and abilities seen at Penn State, but with a strong preseason, he added an exclamation mark to his case. Dalevon Campbell also went down with an injury, opening up another likely practice squad spot for another receiver to take.

Practice Squad Spot #6 - WR JaQuae Jackson

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The aforementioned Campbell injury allowed for a different receiver to make the practice squad, and for the Bolts, that could be JaQuae Jackson, a player they had on the squad for the majority of last season. Jackson did not show much in the preseason, but he possesses special teams ability that could be very valuable to the Bolts if injuries were to mount.

Practice Squad Spot #7 - OL Alex Harkey

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Harkey was the Bolts' sixth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the team mentioning his size and demeanor as something that intrigued them in the process. Unfortunately, Harkey did not do enough in the preseason to warrant a roster spot in a busy back-end OL room. He finds himself on the practice squad with a real likelihood of being called up during the season.

Practice Squad Spot #8 - OL Josh Kaltenberger

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Josh Kaltenberger went from UDFA darling a few years back to likely a question mark for most readers seeing him placed on this list. It is very simple: the Chargers need someone to snap the football during practice squad sessions, and nobody would fit that better than the 6'6 developmental center/guard, Kaltenberger.

Practice Squad Spot #9 - DT TeRah Edwards

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TeRah Edwards has arguably been the best player on the Bolts' preseason squad, making a plethora of different plays in the run and pass game as an interior defender. Edwards will be the first man up from the practice squad if injuries were to occur.

Practice Squad Spot #10 - DT Jahmeer Carter

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Jahmeer Carter was an accomplished collegiate player who came into the NFL as a mature, NFL-ready prospect. He has proved this by being the only one on the Chargers' preseason squad to record a sack on an opposing QB.

Practice Squad Spot #11 - EDGE Andre Carter II

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Andre Carter II is one of Martinez's more surprising roster cuts, with him being one of the team's best pass rushers behind their initial four of Khalil Mack

, Tuli Tuipulotu

, Akheem Mesidor and Bud Dupree. Carter II has also played on special teams at the NFL level before, giving him a real resume for the team to look at. Martinez mentions that Kyle Kennard makes the initial roster but will be placed on IR. This move could possibly allow for Carter II to take the spot, giving up this practice squad spot to someone like Garmon Randolph, the EDGE defender left off both lists.

Practice Squad Spot #12 - EDGE Nadame Tucker

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Nadame Tucker has connections to the Chargers coaching staff, giving him the inside track on making the team's practice squad. He flashed during training camp, but those flashes did not continue as much going into the preseason. He will look to continue his development under Chris O'Leary for another season.

Practice Squad Spot #13 - LB Emany Johnson

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Emany Johnson will return as the team's practice squad linebacker for another season, as he was once again one of the better defenders for the Bolts during the preseason. He did not do enough to push for a 53-man spot, but did enough to warrant another year on the practice squad.

Practice Squad Spot #14 - CB Avery Smith

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Avery Smith was mentioned as one of the hardest cuts by Martinez, and understandably so, as Smith has been the team's best defensive back, doing more than enough to warrant a spot on the final 53. Unfortunately, only 53 spots are available, and Smith was that 54th guy. The hope is that he would clear waivers and return to the practice squad.

Practice Squad Spot #15 - CB Rodney Shelley

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Rodney Shelley has been right up there with Smith as one of the better defenders in the preseason, becoming an athletic, vocal defensive back who constantly has his hands on the football, recording a team-high in pass deflections. He finds himself on the practice squad, with a real chance of making the 53-man roster next season if he can find a way to contribute on special teams.

Practice Squad Spot #16 - S Devin Grant

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Finding a Safety to place on the practice squad was something that I thought was going to be difficult, as all of the Safeties that were left off of the initial 53 all had an intriguing case to come back and be a part of the team's practice unit. Luckily, Devin Grant had the best preseason statistical showing of all of the Safeties, giving him the edge over other guys like Noah Avinger and Myles Purchase.

Practice Squad Spot #17 (IPP) - OT Laekin Vakalahi

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The final name on the list is offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi, an International Pathways Player who gives the Chargers an extra name to add to their practice squad. Vakalahi possesses massive size and athletic traits, giving the team another fun project to coach up during the 2026 NFL season.

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