3 Chargers Who Won't Be on the Roster by Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers have undergone more roster churn than most over the last few years after Jim Harbaugh’s arrival.

Resetting a program means big turnover. And now, this offseason, the Chargers will do something similar while rebuilding the entire offense around Justin Herbert and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel has a specific scheme he wants to run. The big stuff like Herbert re-doing his footwork gets the headlines. But little details like offensive linemen being athletic enough to run his blocking scheme will produce big final 53-man roster changes over the summer, too.

Here’s a quick look at a few notable players who won’t make the final 53.

OL Trevor Penning

The Chargers added Penning last year on an emergency basis amid an onslaught of injuries. A former first-round pick, Penning failed to log notable snaps or performances, shifting to guard and playing 551 snaps. At Pro Football Focus, he registered a 53.5 grade during that span, good to rank him 64th out of 81 guards.

Penning has some versatility, but there’s no guarantee he sticks because of it or fits McDaniel’s scheme. Trey Pipkins has the swing backup tackle job on lock. At guard, Kayode Awosika is the free-agent add getting first-team reps in minicamp with second-round rookie Jake Slaughter earmarked for a starting role.

Jaret Patterson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jaret Patterson

Last year hurt for Chargers fans at running back. The team let Raheim Sanders get away, which felt like about as surefire of a strong undrafted free agent to make the final roster as any.

So, it feels like something similar could happen this summer. Jaret Patterson offers nice value on special teams and as a backup. But it’s a top-heavy chart now:

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

A college free agent like Gregory Desrosiers could make the competition for the fourth spot interesting.

EDGE Bud Dupree

Most outlooks have seemingly already written Bud Dupree off, which, unfortunately, is fair. Dupree is 33 years old and going into the final year of his deal. Cutting him would save the Chargers roughly $2.49 million.

Not that the Chargers are hurting for cash. But the edge-rushing depth chart already has Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and first-round pick Akheem Mesidor as the headliners. The coaching staff still believes Kyle Kennard will live up to his recent draft billing. And the Chargers paid up big for Nadame Tucker, an undrafted free agent with ties to new coordinator Chris O’Leary. That’s perhaps five final roster spots already.

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