One Dark Horse who Should Make Chargers Roster After OTAs

The Los Angeles Chargers have wrapped up their OTAs with a three-day mandatory mini-camp and will be off until training camp in begins in late July. The Chargers are heading to training camp with a new offensive and defensive coordinators and clean slate with a new staff for many of the Chargers players.

There will be several position groups that will be tightly contested heading into training camp. A surprise veteran cut could be coming as a result. The Chargers in previous years, always have several undrafted free agents making the roster, it will be a tough battle for a roster spot this year.

Looking through the lens of OTAs is an incomplete picture. It is hard to make any substantial claims or observations about football players before pads come on in training camp, but sifting through media appearances and reading available reports, there are clues to be found about how certain players are doing or how they are viewed by the team and their teammates.

Picking a dark horse to make the final 53-man roster at this point is tough given how much depth general manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office created at most positions. Under that premise, the one name that keeps popping up is rookie undrafted free agent edge rusher out of Western Michigan Nadame Tucker.

Nadame Tucker (pronounced Nah-Dame) may not even be a true dark horse to make the roster given that he played for and excelled for Chargers new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary at Western Michigan. However, the Chargers edge rusher room is deep and he will have to unseat either a veteran in Bud Dupree or 2025 fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard or possibly even both to make the roster.

Tucker was one of the most productive edge rushers in the entire country in 2025 under O'Leary's defensive play-calling and scheme. He finished second in the nation in sacks behind only second overall pick David Bailey.

If Tucker was so productive, how did he go undrafted? Tucker had several factors working against him. The first is that he only played significant snaps of college football his final year making him a bit of a one-hit wonder. Additionally, he came to football late and went the junior college route to start his career and was actually teammates with defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell at the JUCO level.

Tucker will be an older rookie. He will turn 26 years old his rookie season. He also possesses shorter-than-ideal arm length for the position and is considered a smaller edge rusher. But, what he does possess that makes him stand out from the rest of the other edge rushers in the room is burst and definitely provides a pass rush change-up compared to the other rushers.

Khalil Mack went out of his way to mention Tucker at his media availability during OTAs when asked about rookie Akheem Mesidor. Given Tucker's connection to coaching staff and how veterans like Khalil Mack are already discussing him, he has a very real shot of sticking on the roster, especially if he proves himself on special teams.

Chargers rookie UDFA Edge Rusher Nadame Tucker.



How to pronounce his name: Nah-Dame,(everyone calls him Dame)

🚨 not Na-Dah-May.



Will be a big name to watch heading in to camp. pic.twitter.com/kUI3qXe0Tv — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) June 20, 2026