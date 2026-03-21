Omarion Hampton and the Los Angeles Chargers had a bit of a tumultuous 2025 season, with him starting as the backup option, then being thrust into being the starter, and eventually being a non-factor in the playoffs.

This up-and-down rookie season for Hampton has plenty of reasons that were both in and outside of his control, with enough prowess for Chargers fans to have plenty of hope for him going into 2026.

Then came free agency, where General Manager Joe Hortiz signed another intriguing running back who very well could eat into Hampton's workload going into 2026. This, coupled with the retention of Kimani Vidal, the runner who played in place of Hampton when he was injured, makes the Chargers' running back room very deep, likely going by a committee approach.

Omarion Hampton Likely to Not be Chargers Workhorse in 2026

Omarion Hampton | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hampton's 2025 started with him being the backup to free agent veteran signee Najee Harris. When Harris then went down with a torn Achilles early in the year, it became the Chargers' first-round pick backfield.

Hampton struggled very slightly with vision and patience, but this cleared up quickly. He showed immense flashes against a variety of defenses, showing why he was selected No. 22 overall. Then came his injury against the Washington Commanders, allowing for former sixth-round pick Vidal to step in and flash his prowess.

Vidal played great in Hampton's absence, becoming a true weapon for the Bolts' current and future plans. The expectation before free agency was that he would be a strong backup option for the Bolts' backfield. Then, Hortiz decided to pull the trigger on former undrafted free agent Keaton Mitchell, a true burner at the position.

Now the Chargers possess three running backs with different skillsets, all of whom can really become an important weapon in Mike McDaniel's offense. This is great for the Chargers and the offense, but not great for those relying on Hampton for fantasy and other stat-based purposes.

The Bolts may finally lean into the run-first identity that was promised to them with the hiring of Jim Harbaugh, allowing for all three backs to "eat". Only time will tell what will be the plans for the room, but betting on Hampton to be the true workhorse he was drafted to be would be a poor decision, considering the moves the Chargers have made to help bolster the running room.

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