Chargers Confidence Meter: Will LA Get Their First Win of the Season?

It is getting to the point where the Los Angeles Chargers have to stop talking about what they should be and actually show it on the field.

The Bolts come into Seattle winless, and there is obviously plenty of reason for fans to be frustrated. This team has had opportunities in every game, but somehow they keep finding ways to let them slip away. The offense has been the biggest concern, and through three games, they simply have not looked like the team many expected them to be coming into the season.

But this is where my confidence meter starts to move a little bit.

Can Chargers Finally Put It Together?

Justin Herbert | Omarion Hampton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I am not going into this game thinking they are guaranteed to win. Honestly, that would be ridiculous. Seattle is 2–1, they are playing at home, and they have one of the better defenses this team has faced so far. The Seahawks are also coming off a loss, which means they are going to be looking to respond in front of their home crowd.

Still, there are reasons to believe this team can make this interesting.

The biggest thing I want to see is Justin Herbert playing like Justin Herbert. He has not been terrible, but the offense has not given him enough opportunities to consistently get into a rhythm. At some point, this team has to let its quarterback take control of the game instead of constantly playing from behind.

The defense is another reason I am not completely out of this group. Against Buffalo last week, the defense forced five turnovers and still lost. That is incredibly frustrating, but it also shows that this unit is capable of creating opportunities. The problem is that the offense has to actually turn those opportunities into points. And that might be the entire game right there. If they can protect the football, avoid giving Seattle easy possessions and finally string together some offensive drives, I think this game can be much closer than people expect. Seattle is favored for a reason, but the Seahawks are not unbeatable. They just lost a 33–31 game to Washington last week after turning the ball over three times.

For me, this is less about expecting the Bolts to suddenly become a Super Bowl contender and more about wanting to see some fight. An 0–4 start would put this team in a really uncomfortable position. A win in Seattle would completely changes the conversation going into Week five.

I believe they can win this game. I just need to see them prove they can finish one.