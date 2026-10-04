Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton Produce vs. Seahawks?

In the last three weeks the Los Angeles Chargers' playmakers have had many inconsistent performances. The Bolts have a difficult matchup ahead against the Seattle Seahawks, which makes this a tricky week for fantasy managers.

Some of these might be bold, however this game feels a bit different for me. I believe they will turn it around in all aspects of the game. With that being said, here are three Chargers worth putting into your lineup and three who could be better left on the bench.

Start: Omarion Hampton

Hampton is still the Chargers running back I would trust most because of the opportunity he receives. Even with Seattle presenting a difficult matchup, his ability to contribute on the ground gives him a chance to put together a useful fantasy day. He is worth keeping in starting lineups, especially for managers who need a running back with a solid workload.

fantasy managers take note pic.twitter.com/6atkzV9XvH — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 18, 2026

Sit: Ladd McConkey

McConkey would normally be an easy player to consider, but his health makes this a much tougher decision. He is dealing with a foot injury heading into the game, and the Seahawks are not an ideal defense to test with a banged-up receiver. If you have another dependable option available, I would stay away from McConkey this week.

Start: Justin Herbert

Herbert has not had the start to the season fantasy managers were hoping for, but this could be an opportunity for him to turn things around. The Chargers need their passing game to find some consistency, and Herbert remains the player most capable of creating something when the offense gets stuck. I would still give him a chance in most leagues because it’s only a matter of time until he produces an elite performance.

Sit: Keaton Mitchell

Mitchell has shown flashes, but there simply isn’t enough consistency in his role to make him an appealing fantasy option this week. Hampton remains the primary back, and Seattle’s defense makes the Chargers backfield even harder to predict. He is almost a touchdown or bust type of player. Unless your roster is extremely thin, Mitchell belongs on the bench.

Start: Tre Harris

Harris is the kind of player who could make a fantasy lineup worthwhile with just a few big plays. The Chargers need another receiver to emerge alongside their top options, and Harris has the talent to take advantage if opportunities come his way. He is more of a flex play than a must-start, but I like his upside enough to put him in lineups this week.

Sit: Quentin Johnston

Johnston is another Chargers receiver who is difficult to trust against Seattle. His fantasy value depends heavily on whether he can turn limited opportunities into significant plays, and that’s a risky proposition against a defense that can make life difficult for opposing passing games. I would look for a safer option at receiver or flex this week.

The Chargers offense has not had the start to the season we'd hoped, so they belong on the bench until something changes 😔



All of @MattOkada's Start 'Em Sit 'Em below 👇 pic.twitter.com/mAozB5VYw8 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 30, 2026