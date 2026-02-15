Chargers Free Agency Predictions Include Key Re-Signings

The Los Angeles Chargers have a critical offseason coming up. After their second consecutive year of getting bounced in the Wild Card, Los Angeles seriously needs to make some adjustments if they want to make a deep run. They've found the blueprint for regular-season success, but the playoffs have become a different story.

With some new coaches in place, the first order of business will be free agency. The Chargers will obviously look to bring in some outside talent, but need to make decisions on their own free agents. The Bolts have just over $83 million in cap space to work with, so they'll be able to retain anyone they please.

When ranking the top 100 free agents in 2026, Greg Auman of FOX Sports had two players re-signing with the Chargers.

RELATED: 3 Chargers Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

Khalil Mack and Zion Johnson predicted to re-sign in LA

First up is Zion Johnson, who was ranked the No.50 best free agent. While the Chargers' interior offensive line received plenty of criticism, Johnson wasn't that bad. He allowed three sacks and seven quarterback hits in 663 pass blocking snaps.

"Johnson, 26, is difficult to assess, a former first-round pick whose fifth-year option was declined a year ago (at a hefty cost of $17.6 million), a solid run blocker who struggled in pass protection," Auman wrote. "The Chargers played most of 2025 without either of their stellar starting tackles, but before they get them back, they'll have to decide on whether it's worth spending to keep interior players like Johnson. Los Angeles has ample cap space, so it could come down to whether new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel sees him as a fit."

Spotrac has Johnson's value set at $11.3 million per year, with a projected deal of 3 years, $33,783,456.

A step forward for Zion Johnson in a contract year:



Second in ESPN's IOL run block win rate

T-15th/60 in PFF's Pass Blocking Efficiency Rating

T-5th/60 in PFF PBE True Pass Sets



Not to mention a fourth year in a row of 1000+ snaps played. pic.twitter.com/2r0jhj2pwA — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) December 30, 2025

RELATED: Chargers Should Take a Flier on Former Top Prospect Ruined by Cowboys

Second is Khalil Mack, the Chargers' veteran pass rusher who has remained productive despite his age. Mack played in just 12 games this past season, collecting 5.5 sacks. Spotrac has his value at $18.4 million, projecting another one year deal for the future Hall of Famer.

"Mack, 34, is another year removed from a 17-sack season in 2023, dropping to six sacks in 2024 and 5.5 this past season, playing 12 games due to an elbow injury. His 12-year career divides neatly into three four-year runs with the Raiders, Bears and Chargers, and it's impressive he had more sacks with the Chargers than in Chicago. He earned $18 million last year, but that figure should drop as his production has, at an age where few edge rushers are still going."

If Mack wants to come back, the Chargers should offer him another deal.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Blockbuster Chargers Free Agency Prediction Would Be Bad Gamble for LA

Chargers Predicted to Lose Franchise Legend to Random Team

Chargers Worst-Case Scenario Around Justin Herbert Should Terrify Fans

Colin Cowherd’s Los Angeles Chargers Prediction is Surprisingly Good

Jim Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel Public Outing Goes Viral for Chargers Coaches