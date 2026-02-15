Chargers Proposed as one of NFL's Best Tyreek Hill Landing Spots

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t make a habit of reeling in major names and spending big on one player to improve the roster.

Under the watchful eye of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers have spent the last few years being more about under-the-radar additions such as Teair Tart.

The results speak for themselves: Multiple playoff appearances despite big roster churn during a regime change and league-leading cap space, anyway.

Alas, here comes some offseason Tyreek Hill speculation.

Chargers a top Tyreek Hill landing spot?

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is likely on his way out the door and set to be available.

When a team like the Chargers rosters a quarterback like Justin Herbert, it’s only natural to wonder if the team will go get a major weapon like Hill.

With the Chargers, it’s a little easier to draw a line to Hill than usual because new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel spent time with him in Miami and tends to draw up plays well for those types of wideouts.

Pro Football Network’s Ben Belford-Peltzman currently slots the Chargers as the best fit for Hill:

“In addition to the Chiefs, the Chargers could make a pull for Hill. This option is interesting because Justin Herbert has the arm strength to get the most out of Hill’s speed, and the Chargers have missed having a real game-changer at receiver. With Hill, defenses would have to cover the whole field. The Chargers want to stay competitive in the tough AFC West.”

The only team that tops the Chargers on the list is…the Kansas City Chiefs.

2026 Cap Savings from Potential Cuts



IND Michael Pittman: 24M saved (5M dead cap)

MIA Tyreek Hill: 23M (28M dead)

DAL Kenny Clark: 21.5M (no dead)

KC Jawaan Taylor: 20M (7M dead)

GB Elgton Jenkins: 19.5M (4.8M dead)

PIT Jalen Ramsey: 19.5M (no dead)



Data: @Jason_OTC pic.twitter.com/SlH4LFkdq0 — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) February 13, 2026

Tyreek Hill-Chargers verdict

No dice.

The Chargers already have significant assets invested at wideout. Quentin Johnston was a first-rounder. Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris were second-rounders. Keenan Allen could be back again.

Hill will turn 32 years old in March and will attempt to come back in 2026 after a devastating injury that included a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments.

There’s an outside chance that Hill goes elsewhere and returns to form, similar to Stefon Diggs, as one example in that age range. But the Chargers wouldn’t lose a ton of sleep over it.

Wth McDaniel in town, the idea is to cultivate an elite attack that uses the younger pieces in place, helping them develop for the long-term. Big spending needs to happen on the interior of the offensive line, if anywhere.

