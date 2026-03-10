Los Angeles Chargers Sign Former Draft Pick to 1-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers have been extremely slow in their signings throughout the first wave of free agency. The first 24 hours yielded winners and losers for the Bolts, but plenty of additions are needed before this team is a true contender, like they claim to be.

It was never expected for the Bolts to be big bidders in the 2026 free agency period, but it seems that they are playing a very slow game in a fast-paced free agency environment. That said, Day @ (at the time of writing) has been even slower than the first day. The main move that occurred thus far is the Chargers' decision to re-sign their 2022 seventh-round draft selection to a one-year deal.

Chargers Re-Sign Deane Leonard to a One Year Extension

Deane Leonard | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Deane Leonard, the Chargers' 2022 seventh-round draft selection, has been with the team since his drafting. Drafted as a developmental cornerback who has great athletic traits but limited film, Leonard has far surpassed expectations.

Leonard has been the Bolts' best gunner on Special Teams since 2022, being an integral part of Ryan Ficken's unit. Leonard missed time in 2025, with his return completely shifting the landscape that was the Bolts' special teams unit.

Leonard's year-by-year special teams grade and snap counts:

2022 - (305 snaps), 76.3 PFF Grade

2023 - (160 snaps), 90.1 PFF Grade

2024 - (207 snaps), 71.4 PFF Grade

2025 - (187 snaps), 70.4 PFF Grade

With elite special teams play, his time on defense has been limited yet fairly productive. Every time Leonard sees himself on the field, he tends to impress, showing that his development has been more than just special teams-focused since his selection.

Leonard's year-by-year defensive grade and snap counts:

2022 - (4 snaps), 60.0 PFF Grade

2023 - (222 snaps), 57.3 PFF Grade

2024 - (88 snaps), 72.8 PFF Grade

2025 - (36 snaps), 69.6 PFF Grade

What This Means For The Bolts & Their Depth Chart

With his great special teams play and intriguing defensive film, this prompted the Bolts to re-sign Leonard to a $2 million one-year extension. This comes after the team lost Benjamin St-Juste to the Green Bay Packers, allowing for the need for another cornerback who can act as reserve depth on the outside.

The former Ole Miss product from Canada looks to make the team's final 53-man roster ahead of the 2026 season, helping to anchor Ficken's unit, seeing that more roster turnover is bound to happen.

