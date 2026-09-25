Chargers Free Agent Signing Already Backfiring: Will They Be Able to Fix it?

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason with plenty of work to do along the offensive line. One of the team’s priorities was finding more stability and competition on the interior line, which led them to bring in veteran guard Cole Strange during free agency.

At the time, the move made sense for several reasons. Strange had experience as a starter and was coming off a season in Miami where he played under Mike McDaniel.

Now however, the signing is beginning to look much more complicated than ever. Strange entered the season as an important part of the Chargers’ plans for the offensive line. The team was hoping his familiarity with McDaniel’s system would help him quickly become a dependable piece of the unit. Instead, the beginning of the season has raised questions about whether the Chargers are getting what they expected from the veteran guard. He has posted a 40.5 overall grade according to PFF, which ranked 66th out of 69 guards.

Senior writer Daniel Popper had the guard as a free agent signing that is trending down. Which came from one of his latest articles.

The Chargers Need to Find a Solution

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest problem is that the offensive line issues rarely stay isolated to one player. When a guard is struggling or unavailable, the coaching staff has to consider whether another player should take his place. Whether the surrounding linemen need to be adjusted or whether the team should simply give the original starter more time to settle in.

That creates a difficult situation for the Chargers. Strange was not signed merely to provide another body on the roster. They brought him in because the team believed his experience and familiarity with the offensive system could help strengthen the interior of the line.

Now the Chargers have to determine how much they can rely on him moving forward.

That does not necessarily mean Strange’s Chargers tenure is destined to fail. There is still plenty of time for the situation to change, particularly if he is able to return healthy and regain his role. But the Bolts cannot afford to ignore what is happening.

If Strange plays closer to the level the team expected when it signed him, the offseason decision could still prove valuable. If the problems continue however, the team may have to look elsewhere for answers. For an organization trying to protect its quarterback and establish consistency on offense, finding those answers could become one of the more important challenges of the season.

Cole Strange's debut:



Most pressures allowed in a game of his career.

Third-worst PBE of his career

Fifth-worst blocking grade out of 148 Week 1 starters at any offensive line spot https://t.co/p2BHpKPNAf — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) September 15, 2026