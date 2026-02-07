Controversial Former Chargers Coach Quickly Lands Job with Giants in NFC East

The Los Angeles Chargers wasted no time making changes following their Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots. Jim Harbaugh announced they'd moved on from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who spent two seasons with the Bolts.

Roman's run-first scheme hindered the potential of the Chargers' offense, which made Justin Herbert's numbers plummet compared to his previous seasons. The Bolts swiftly replaced Roman, as they hired former Miami Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator.

While the Chargers are quick at work with their new coordinators, Roman has been busy as well. It just so happened that he went from one Harbaugh brother to another, as Roman joined John Harbaugh's staff in New York as a senior offensive consultant. He won't be the offensive coordinator, as the Giants already hired Matt Nagy for that role.

Greg Roman lands job with New York Giants after Chargers firing

This isn't the first time Roman has flip-flopped between the Harbaugh brothers' staffs. He was Jim Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2011-2014. He then found his way onto John's staff in Baltimore as the offensive coordinator from 2019-2022. Before joining the 49ers, Roman was Jim's assistant head coach at Stanford for two seasons.

Source: ‘Strong possibility’ veteran NFL coach Greg Roman joins the Giants staff in a to-be-determined role.



Longtime NFL coordinator can reunite with John Harbaugh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 6, 2026

Now Roman will be part of a Giants team looking to capitalize on Jaxson Dart's sophomore season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2025, but landed the biggest fish in the head coaching cycle in John Harbaugh. Dart, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas on offense became an attractive destination for a new coaching staff, one that Roman will now be apart of.

It'll be interesting to see how much of an impact Roman has in his new role.

