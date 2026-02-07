Chargers' Khalil Mack Gets First Contract Extension Domino

The Chargers have seen their defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, poached and hired as the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. This obviously created a gap in the coaching staff, allowing for many questions ahead for the future of this Bolts defensive unit.

Even with the hiring of a new defensive coordinator, Chris O'Leary, Chargers impending defensive free agents can still find themselves on the open market for a variety of reasons. Some are the change at coordinator, they want to reunite with Minter, or generally they want out of Los Angeles for an exciting opportunity elsewhere.

One of the biggest leaders in this upcoming change (and generally in the locker room) is veteran EDGE rusher, Khalil Mack. At 34, soon to be 35, Mack is considered one of the all-time great EDGE defenders, with his legacy almost complete.

His long career is missing one crucial piece, that being a playoff win. Mack has been with the Chargers for four seasons, adding three playoff losses to his resume. While fans and Mack both love one another, this lack of playoff success could yield a change for the veteran who has been mulling retirement for multiple years.

The good news is that if he would like to return to Los Angeles, the first domino in what his contract may look like has just been set.

Chargers' Top Free Agent Projected To Receive Large, One Year Contract

Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Spotrac recently released its projection of what Khalil Mack can make in 2026, if he chooses to play and not retire. They project a one-year, $18.4 million salary for the veteran. This would be a $400,000 increase from his previous contract that he garnered from the Bolts this past offseason.

Also, according to Spotrac, this contract would be on pace to match or exceed Montez Sweat, Jonathan Cooper, Greg Rousseau and Dayo Odeyingbo. All of which are much younger than Mack, but are arguably lesser players even at the older age Mack is currently at.

Mack recorded 42 pressures, six sacks and 21 tackles in 2025, playing only 478 snaps due to a freak elbow injury that occurred in the early to middle part of the 2025 NFL season. Is this production and the projected price point enough for the Chargers to consider re-signing him for the 2026 NFL season?

