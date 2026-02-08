How the Super Bowl Seahawks Built Their Team with LA Ties

The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks are deeply connected to one another. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and his new coaching staff returned the Seahawks to their tough, physical style reminiscent of the legion of boom era.

The Chargers have ties to the coaching staff and several Seahawks players

Mike Macdonald, head coach

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mike Macdonald is deeply tied to New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Macdonald got his first coaching job in the NFL under John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens as a defensive assistant in 2014. He rose through the ranks in Baltimore alongside Ravens new head coach Jesse Minter, who joined the Ravens staff in 2017.

Macdonald and Minter both departed the Ravens organization following the 2020 season. Minter left to become the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt under new head coach Clark Lea from Notre Dame. Macdonald left to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan under Jim Harbaugh.

After one year, Macdonald left Michigan after gaining much-needed play-calling experience and returned to Baltimore for the 2022 season, now as the defensive coordinator. Minter replaced Macdonald at Michigan.

Two years later after a successful run as defensive coordinator in Baltimore, Macdonald was hired by the Seattle Seahawks to take over the reigns from long-time coach Pete Carroll. Immediately, Macdonald installed a new culture rooted in the Harbaugh style of John and Jim.

Jay Harbaugh, special teams coordinator

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Jim Harbaugh left the University of Michigan to take the head coaching job of the Los Angeles Chargers, he brought a significant amount of his staff with him to Los Angeles. The Chargers had a major overhaul of their coaching staff with Harbaugh's arrival. Jim Harbaugh made the tough decision to keep one coach from the previous coaching staff upon his arrival.

The holdover from the previous regime was special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken. This may have been a difficult decision behind closed doors because Jim's son Jay, was his special teams coordinator at Michigan. Jay Harbaugh immediately moved from Michigan to Seattle to be the special teams coordinator for Macdonald. Jay Harbaugh has carved out his own path and his own name in Seattle.

Jay Harbaugh started his career in coaching under former Chargers head coach Mike Riley at Oregon State University in 2008.

If the Seahawks emerge victorious in the Super Bowl, it will be his second NFL Championship. He won a Super Bowl as a member of John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens staff from 2012-2014.

Uchenna Nwosu, edge rusher

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Uchenna Nwosu was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2018 draft. Nwosu is a local from Carson, California, and played his college football at USC.

Following the 2021 season, Nwosu had played out his rookie contract and was looking for a possible extension with his hometown team. The Chargers decided to pivot when the Chicago Bears made veteran Khalil Mack available and the Chargers couldn't pass up acquiring the future Hall of Fame edge rusher.

Nwosu signed as a free agent deal with the Seahawks and has been a productive player in Macdonald's defense.

AJ Finley, safety (injured reserve)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saftey AJ Finley suffered a serious knee injury at the end of training camp and was placed on injured reserve. Finley signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and made the 53-man roster. The Chargers tried to sneak him through waivers during the 2024 season but the Seahawks claimed him

Summary

The Seattle Seahawks and Chargers have many connections and Jim Harbaugh's son Jay, has the potential to walk into the next family gathering with the most Super Bowl rings in the family. Chargers fans hope the Harbaugh style brings a chance at a championship to Los Angeles in the very near future, in the meantime, good luck to the Seahawks.

