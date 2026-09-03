4 Free Agent Quarterbacks Who Could Bring Competition to Chargers' Backup Spot

The Los Angeles Chargers already have a backup quarterback in place, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the position is completely settled. There are still questions about whether the team has enough reliability behind its starter, especially if something were to happen during the season. This preseason both guys fighting for the spot showed flashes, just the consistency was not there.

The backup spot is important for any team no doubt, but it becomes even more important when the starter is such a big part of the offense. The Chargers have to feel confident that whoever is behind Justin Herbert can step in and keep the team competitive if needed.

With that in mind, there are a few available quarterbacks who could potentially give the Chargers some competition at the position. Each one brings a different level of experience and ability, and these four guys are way different from each other. This makes it worth looking at what options could be available if the Bots decide they want to make a change.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo would give the Chargers something they could value immediately, and that’s experience. He has been around the league for a long time and has started plenty of games, so he understands what it takes to operate an NFL offense.

For a team with a quarterback as important as Justin Herbert, having someone who has already been through different situations could make the backup position feel a lot more secure.

His role would be about being ready if his number is called and giving the Chargers a quarterback they believe can keep things moving. His familiarity with the league and experience in pressure situations could make him an appealing option if the coaching staff wants a veteran presence behind Herbert.

This guy has proven success even in very important games, and that goes a long way as a backup.

Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Trask would be a different type of option for the Chargers because there is still some potential to see what he could become with more opportunities. He hasn’t gotten the same amount of NFL playing time as some of the other names on this list, but he has spent several years developing at the professional level. Bringing him in could give the team another quarterback who still has something to prove.

Jim Harbaugh and company could possiby do thier magic and develop him into a solid backup.

Brandon Allen

Brandon Allen brings a different kind of value because of how much time he has spent around NFL organizations. He has been in the league long enough to understand the preparation that goes into being a backup quarterback, even when opportunities to start don’t come often.

That experience could be important because a backup has to be prepared to go from watching on the sideline to running the offense at a moment’s notice. A veteran as a backup has all sorts of benefits, and is a great reliable option.

Will Levis

Will Levis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Levis might be the most intriguing option because he has already gotten a taste of being an NFL starter. That experience matters when looking at a potential backup because he has dealt with the pressure that comes with being responsible for an offense. He also has the physical tools that could make him an interesting player for the Chargers to bring in and see what he can do in a different environment.

Levis could represent more than just an insurance policy behind Herbert. He would have an opportunity to compete for the backup job while potentially benefiting from being around an established starter and an NFL coaching staff. If the Chargers believe they can help him develop and get more consistent play out of him, bringing in someone with his previous starting experience could make the backup competition especially interesting.