Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz Continues Shuffling the Deck with Multiple Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers finalized their 53-man roster this past Sunday while also building their practice squad on Monday for the 2026 season. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has always been active with the bottom of the roster and this year it is no different.

The Chargers signed Justin Herbert's younger brother, tight end Patrick Herbert to the practice squad on Tuesday filling the final spot on the squad after initially signing 16 on Monday including an International Pathway Player who does not count towards the total.

On top of the Patrick Herbert signing, there were other reported signings that had yet to become official including the addition of former first-round cornerback Kaiir Elam. The reported Elam signing finally became official on Wednesday along with two new additions in former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Theo Wease and former fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson. In corresponding moves, the Chargers released cornerback Isas Waxter, and rookie wide receiver Devonte Ross and rookie defensive lineman Jahmeer Carter.

we've signed CB kaiir elam, DL jordan jefferson, WR theo wease to the practice squad + released DL jahmeer carter, WR devonte ross, CB isas waxter from the practice squad https://t.co/2Zwf9yoWlw — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 2, 2026

Practice Squad Additions

Patrick Herbert

Tight end Patrick Herbert signed on Tuesday and is the younger brother of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Patrick played his college football at Oregon and was better known as the second blocking tight end on the field next to Terrance Ferguson or Kenyon Sadiq. Herbert relishes the role as a blocker and will provide depth in a room that is pass-catcher heavy. Justin worked with Patrick between OTAs and training camp to dial in his new footwork.

Kaiir Elam

Kaiir Elam will be an interesting reclamation project for the Chargers defensive coaches. Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has helped turn around multiple players' careers so far in his time with the Chargers and Elam hopes to be the next player in line. The former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills, may have been a bit overdrafted by the Bills and in turn was saddled with unreasonable expectations. On the practice squad, Elam should be afforded the time to work, learn the system and develop.

Theo Wease Jr.

Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. went undrafted out of Missouri following the 2025 draft and signed with the Miami Dolphins. Wease is a bigger wide receiver from Fresno California who is now reunited with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He brings experience to the table having played the final three weeks of the 2025 season finishing with ten receptions for 139 yards.

Jordan Jefferson

Jordan Jefferson is a former fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars who has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals. Jefferson is also former college teammate of Chargers first-round pick Akheem Mesidor at West Virginia.

The Chargers front office is active and constantly looking for areas to improve the roster including the practice squad. There is reportedly one more practice squad addition pending as well as it was reported that a reunion with edge rusher Caleb Murphy was agreed to.