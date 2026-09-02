Every Position Where the Chargers Could Still Add Help

Well folks, it’s been a pretty hectic few days. The Los Angeles Chargers roster is beginning to take shape as the team moves forward following the latest round of cuts. With the initial group nearly in place and the practice squad set, attention can start to shift toward what this roster looks like heading into the season.

While the Chargers appear to have built a well-rounded crew, no roster is ever completely finished. Depth, competition and potential areas for improvement can still play a major role before the real action begins.

With that in mind, there are still a few spots on the roster where the Chargers could look to add help. Perhaps to add depth, or make a starting spot even stronger. As the season gets closer, these are the areas worth keeping an eye on.

Interior offensive line

Chargers Offensive Line | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior offensive line is one of the positions where the Chargers could still look to add some help. The team has options there, but it never hurts to have more depth, especially as the season gets closer. One injury could quickly change things, just like last year.

It also gives the Chargers another option if someone struggles or if they want to make changes during the season. They may not need to make a major move, but adding another player to the interior offensive line is something that could still make sense. Protecting Justin Herbert is a must, and the offensive line should always be a priority.

Backup Quarterback

Trey Lance | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backup quarterback is another position where the Chargers could potentially look to add some help. You hope Justin Herbert stays healthy all season, but having a solid backup is always important. If something happens, the team needs someone who can step in and keep the offense moving.

With the Quarterback play being subpar this preseason, the Bolts may want to add another guy who can consistently show up and play well if Herbert goes down.

The Chargers may already feel comfortable with Lance, but it is still a position worth watching. Adding more depth or competition could give the team another option heading into the season.

Punter/Special Teams

Ryan Ficken | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter and special teams is another area where the Chargers could still look to add some help. Special teams can sometimes get overlooked, but it can make a big difference throughout a season.

Special teams could be an area of concern, as many errors by the unit were made, which can cost them important games if they are not careful.

JK Scott has had his ups and downs this training camp, which could start getting concerning. Adding another option could create some competition and put pressure on the starters, which could benefit the Chargers in the long run.