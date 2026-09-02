Former First-Round Pick Reportedly Lands On Chargers Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers have added former first-round pick Kaiir Elam to their practice squad, giving the cornerback another opportunity to continue his NFL journey. Elam entered the league with plenty of potential after being selected early in the draft, but things have not gone exactly the way many expected. However in this league, you cannot count anyone out.

This is a very interesting pickup, reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, which could work out in the Chargers' favor in a way nobody expected.

Throughout his career, Elam has continued working to find his footing and prove that he can become the player many believed he could be coming out of college. Despite being a first-round selection, the road to establishing himself in the NFL has come with its share of challenges.

Elam was with the Bills for a few years, then bounced around to the Cowboys and Chiefs, showing that the young athlete hasn’t established himself just yet. The upside is there, and general manager Joe Hortiz has a way of reviving careers of first-round draft picks who still need to get over the hump.

Now, he has landed with the Chargers and gets another chance to show what he can do. It may only be a practice squad move for now, but it could be the beginning of another important opportunity in his career.

Kaiir Elam interception and great celebration pic.twitter.com/Z26SatpgJV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2025

Cornerback Outlook

Nikko Reed | Deane Leonard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have talent in their cornerback room, but it is also a relatively slim group. That could make Kaiir Elam’s opportunity worth watching. Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart give the Chargers two young corners with plenty of potential, while Donte Jackson brings valuable NFL experience to the position and consistent eliteness. Others also provide depth, but there may not be a huge number of options behind the main group.

That could work in Elam’s favor. He is not joining an overcrowded position room with a long list of players standing in his way. Even though he begins on the practice squad, the Chargers could need additional help at cornerback at some point during the season, whether that comes from injuries, roster changes, or simply needing more depth.

With the Chargers being known for having the injury bug, they cannot afford to lose a legit defensive player without having a backup plan. This could be a great piece if all else fails, and could become something more special.

With two corner backs on the practice squad now, the Bolts can focus on other position groups with more of a need.