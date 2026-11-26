The Los Angeles Chargers may be 1-9 and looking toward the offseason for a rebuild, but some positive news found its way to the mass media, giving Chargers fans a small boost of hope for the future.

Prior to the NFL season, the Chargers signed undrafted rookie cornerback Avery Smith out of Toledo. This was viewed as one of the best undrafted rookie signings across the league, with the hope that Smith would make the Bolts' roster.

As a prospect, Chargers draft expert Thomas Martinez described Smith as: "a well built defensive back but is on the shorter side at just over 5'10. He relies on instincts and route recognition to make plays on the ball and does an excellent job at preventing wide receivers from stacking him on deep routes. His tackling could use some technique improvement but he is unafraid and willing to get in the mix."

During the offseason and preseason, Smith was constantly being brought up as one of the flashy players who was making a real case to make the final 53-man roster. During the preseason, Smith recorded 15 tackles and a pass deflection, showing good downhill tackling ability and the competitive nature needed for playing defensive back, especially as an undersized player at the position.

With Smith trending to make the roster, the Chargers instead decided to hear out a phone call from the Seattle Seahawks, another team that had interest in the now proven-preseason standout for trade offers.

A trade went through, with the Seattle Seahawks giving the Chargers a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for Smith.

While Chargers fans were sad to see the standout star go, they were happy to see the team essentially get a sixth-round pick for free, since they did not draft or spend major cap space on the Toledo product.

A couple of short months later, the Chargers seem to have won the trade even more after recent events transpired.

Avery Smith Finds His Way Back to the Chargers After Seahawks Cut Him

Smith played six games with the Seahawks, recording five tackles and 56 special teams snaps. On Nov. 24, the team released Smith to make way for offensive tackle Chase Lundt. In one of the best moves the Chargers have made all season, the team saw their struggling and injured defensive back room and a former preseason standout who knows the system, and decided to sign Smith back to their roster.

Chargers claimed CB Avery Smith off waivers Wednesday, per the transaction wire. They had traded Smith to Seattle on cutdown day in August for a 2027 6th round draft pick. Seahawks waived him Tuesday. — Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 25, 2026

With this addition, the Chargers essentially got a free sixth-round pick from the Seahawks. Joe Hortiz has not built a winning roster, but getting a sixth-round pick for free is a good addition to his resume.

Chargers Estimated Depth Chart After Avery Smith

With the addition of Smith, the Chargers depth chart will look to be:

CB1: Tarheeb Still

CB2: Donte Jackson

CB3: Cam Hart

CB4: Deane Leonard

CB5: Isas Waxter

CB6: Avery Smith

IR: Rodney Shelley

With Smith just coming back to the team, it should be expected for him to be relegated to special teams and reserve defensive roles, but in time, he could be promoted to as much as CB4, with the team obviously not loving what they have seen from Leonard and Waxter.

It should also be noted that Donte Jackson has been struggling mightily since his return from injury and if the team eventually fully commits to rebuilding, they could look to play the young DBs over a veteran on an expiring deal like Jackson.