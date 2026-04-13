The Greatest First-Round Picks in Chargers History -- The Ones Who Changed Everything

While many teams are able to gloat about their Super Bowl victories and the status of their franchise among others, the Los Angeles Chargers are unable to relate in that aspect. However, in all-time great franchise legends who were iconic in former and current eras of the NFL, the Chargers have more than their name in the running for the best franchise influential icons of all time.

Most of these icons were first-round selections, allowing for extra intrigue in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. Can this very next selection be another icon that will show up on lists like these in twenty years?

LaDainian Tomlinson, RB (2001-2009)

George Walker IV / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

While this list is in no order, LaDainian Tomlinson would have the strongest argument for being the Chargers' greatest first-round selection of all time. Looked as arguably the best Chargers player of all time, and arguably the greatest running back of all time, "LT" was an absolute slam dunk of a selection with the fifth overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

LT spent nine years with the Chargers, rushing for 12,490 yards and 138 touchdowns (both franchise career records) on the ground, while adding 3955 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air. This versatility did not stop in rushing and receiving, where Tomlinson also had seven touchdowns through the air, passing the football. It should also be noted that Tomlinson holds the single-season record for most rushing touchdowns ever, with 28.

Tomlinson played two seasons with the Jets in the latter portion of his career, where he added another 1194 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to his resume. The former TCU Horned Frog was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, solidifying himself as arguably the Chargers' greatest first-round selection of all time.

Junior Seau, LB (1990-2002)

Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

As one of the greatest players of all time, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Junior Seau, the hometown Oceanside kid, out of USC with the fifth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. It seems the Chargers have had good luck with that pick...with 2024 draftee Joe Alt, being selected with the same selection.

Going back to Seau, he played with the Chargers for 13 seasons, collecting 15 interceptions, 47 sacks and 1480 tackles during his Chargers stint. This long stretch of dominance did not stop there, where he also played three years in Miami and four years with the Patriots. Seau ended up with 1847 total tackles, 18 interceptions and 56.5 sacks.

He ranks first all-time in Chargers franchise career tackles and fourth all-time in all time career tackles. Seau (like everyone else on this list), was more than just a dominant linebacker on the field; he was, by all accounts, a loving, joyous individual off the field, someone who was a true role model for every community he stepped foot in. That is emblematic of a true all-time great first-round selection.

Justin Herbert, QB (2020-Current)

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert, considered one of the best quarterbacks currently in the league, has completely changed the Chargers franchise. He is the undoubted leader and center point of the team, and has given this team elite play since his arrival in 2020 as the sixth overall selection out of Oregon.

As the heir apparent to the all-time great Philip Rivers, Herbert has had big shoes to fill, and he has done that with ease. Herbert still is in search of postseason success, but his regular-season success in his six seasons already places him fourth all-time in Chargers passing yardage and touchdowns.

Honorable Mentions and Notes

This list can go on forever with all of the history behind the Chargers and their first-round selections, but a few names in the honorable mention category should suffice. Derwin James should be top of mind as one of the most transformative Chargers defenders in franchise history. While injuries slowed his potential Hall of Fame career, James has embodied what it means to be a Charger since his arrival in 2018.

Leslie O'Neal, drafted in 1986, is the team's all-time sack leader and is one of the most underrated franchise legends ever. Kellen Winslow of the 1979 NFL Draft is considered a revolutionary tight end and was the first of a great lineage of Hall of Fame Chargers Tight Ends.

As for a few names that were not on this list, Philip Rivers is an obvious miss. He was technically not selected by the Chargers, disallowing his placement. He is an obvious franchise great. Other names like Shawne Merriman and Antonio Cromartie just missed the cut as well.

Overall, the Chargers franchise history runs deep and is crucial to telling the story of the NFL. Could the Chargers in 2026 select another franchise-altering player? Could this player be the key to the shining trophy that is the Lombardi?

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter