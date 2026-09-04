Is Chargers' Historically Hard-Looking Seven-Game Stretch Really That Bad?

The Los Angeles Chargers are staring down one of the most challenging stretches of their upcoming schedule, with seven games that could test the team from multiple angles. On paper the run looks quite intimidating, but the names on the schedule don’t always tell the whole story of course.

A difficult stretch can look much different once injuries, team performance, home-field advantage and the timing of each matchup are taken into account. We see it every year, some teams just are not the same as they were week one.

Some of these games may be tougher than others, while a few could be more manageable than they initially appear. In total fairness, the possibility for that to happen is relatively high.

For the Chargers, this stretch could ultimately come down to consistency and execution. Many analysts and fans alike have tons of different opinions on the schedule, and many think this might be the hardest stretch in NFL history.

The Chargers schedule is TOUGH so they need to start HOT out of the gate! pic.twitter.com/Tp7fmVHU4w — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) July 28, 2026

What does the seven game stretch look like?

Tony Jefferson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers' seven-game stretch begins with a trip to Buffalo in Week three before heading to Seattle the following week. After that, they return home for a game against Denver and then travel to Kansas City. The schedule finally gives the Chargers a bye before they return to action against the Rams and Texans, and Ravens.

It is a stretch that features several teams expected to be in the postseason conversation, and one of these teams could easily win the Super Bowl. So it should be a very interesting test to see if they have what it takes.

All of the opponents have strong teams who have an incredible success rate. The Chargers have to deal with two tough divisional matchups, while also having to deal with two difficult NFC West opponents in Seattle and the Rams. Seattle is particularly notable after winning the Super Bowl last season.

By the time the Chargers reach the end of this madness, we should have a much better idea of what this team is capable of. A strong record through this portion of the schedule could put Los them in a good position early in the season, while a rough stretch could create plenty of pressure heading into the second half.

Can the Chargers survive this part of the schedule?

The Chargers can survive this stretch, but it will take consistency on both sides of the ball. They will need to play near to perfect football, consistent and costly mistakes just cannot happen in these situations.

They don’t necessarily need to win every game, but coming out of this portion of the schedule with a winning record would be a major accomplishment. This is the deepest roster in several years. If they stay healthy and take advantage of the more manageable matchups, it won't be as bad as people are making it seem.