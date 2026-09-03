Chargers Make Smart Roster Move With Another Mike McDaniel Reunion

The Los Angeles Chargers have been all about reunions for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel this offseason.

Makes sense. Going to get fullback Alec Ingold in free agency to help ease along the transition to his scheme for Justin Herbert’s offense was a solid idea.

Going to get another former Miami Dolphins player under McDaniel, guard Cole Strange, doubly so: Fans don’t need reminded about how terrible the interior of the offensive line has been and again, Strange is familiar with the blocking scheme and can ease the transition.

What most fans probably didn’t expect, though, was the Chargers to make another addition in the McDaniel-reunion tour after the 53-man roster was finalized for Week 1.

Mike McDaniel influences another Chargers signing and impact

Theo Wease Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time, the move isn’t as flashy: The Chargers signed wideout Theo Wease Jr. to the practice squad.

An undrafted free agent in 2025, Wease spent last year with McDaniel and the Dolphins. He suited up for one game as a rookie, a Week 17 affair in which he promptly scored for the first time as a pro on a 63-yard play.

That might not be a sign of things to come, of course. Wease spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad and, obviously, didn’t make the final roster in Miami after a regime change.

But the fact McDaniel’s staff picked him out last year says much. So, too, does Wease’s decision to sign with the Chargers.

A 6’3”, 210-pound weapon who spent four-plus years in college, Wease has an outside path to the 53 if the injury bug strikes. Ladd McConkey has battled issues nagging injuries over the last few years and behind the big names, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and rookie Brenen Thompson are developmental and coming along slowly.

Keep in mind, too, that Wease is one of two receivers on the practice squad right now with both Dalevon Campbell and Sincere Brown on injured reserve.

And the scope here goes beyond 2026, really. If recent draft picks like Tre Harris and Lambert-Smith don’t pan out, it’s good to have some McDaniel-specific guys in the pipeline. If they don’t retain Quentin Johnston beyond this year, same story. We certainly know that the Chargers’ front office doesn’t like to make splash plays for big names, so promoting from within would make sense, even from the practice squad. Wilder things have happened.

Regardless, this is a pretty pointed roster move for both team and player, so Wease’s name is one to keep an eye out for as the Chargers navigate this season.

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