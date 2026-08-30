The Chargers May Have to Choose Between Two of Their Most Promising Young Corners

The Los Angeles Chargers have spent recent years building a young, ruthless, and talented roster. Of course the secondary is definitely no exception. With several promising players beginning to make their mark, the team could eventually find itself facing some difficult decisions about its future. Certainly, having too much young talent is rarely a bad problem to have in the long run.

Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers are two young cornerbacks who have given Chargers fans plenty of reasons to be excited. Both bring immense potential to the position. As their careers continue to develop, their importance to the team could become even more interesting to watch.

Both Reed and Rogers had fantastic preseasons last year, and many thought they would become household names. Which is still a major possibility, however it might be an uphill battle.

"The pick 6, that was as good a play as I've ever seen," Jim Harbaugh stated about Eric Rogers via Omar Navarro Chargers.com. The statement speaks volumes, so it's safe to say the coaching staff has high praises for these guys.

As the Chargers continue shaping their roster for the regular season, there may come a time when they have to make a choice between two players who both have the potential to be part of what comes next.

Too Much Talent?

Rodney Shelley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have a growing number of young defensive backs competing for limited roster spots, and that could eventually make things difficult. With breakout players like Shelley, Smith, Waxter and other young talent all fighting for opportunities, there simply is not enough room for everyone in the locker room.

Looking at the depth chart, there is a good chance Reed and Rogers are caught in the middle of this chaos. Meaning one of these two could be looking for a different team in the next few weeks, or a practice squad spot.

At some point, the Chargers will have some difficult decisions to make. The young players who continue to develop and prove they can contribute will likely have the best chance of sticking around, but not everyone can make the final cut.

What makes this situation even tougher is that roster decisions aren’t always just about who played the best. Special teams, versatility and a player’s long-term potential can all play a role in who stays. With so many young players trying to prove they belong, the Chargers will have to decide which ones bring the most value. It will be interesting to see what the final outcome will be.