Why I'm Buying the Early Chargers Hype Around Tre' Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers are nearly through the first three weeks of fall training camp and their new offense is rounding into form. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has brought sky high expectations to Los Angeles following back-to-back losses in the first round of the postseason.

The new offense is purposeful in the intent to create more opportunities for playmakers to get the ball in space and generate more yards after the catch. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is expected to have a giant role in the offense as is Quentin Johnston, both due to their yards after the catch abilities.

Rookie fourth-round draft pick Brenen Thompson has stolen much of the spotlight of the offseason with his blazing speed and the tantalizing possibilities with Mike McDaniel dialing up the plays. Mike McDaniel personally asked general manager Joe Hortiz before the start of the third day of the draft to get Thompson if he could.

Significant attention and hype around the offense has been directed at the running game as well with lofty expectations around second-year running back Omarion Hampton. The tight end room is also generating significant attention with the additions of Charlie Kolar and David Njoku

Entering training camp, second-year wide receiver Tre' Harris was discussed in a more hopeful tone for his sophomore season. By the second week of training camp, those expectations have skyrocketed.

Harris earned his stripes as a rookie by excelling as a blocker and being a reliable receiver when called upon. He gradually ate in veteran Keenan Allen's snaps as the season progressed and became a significant part of the run-blocking offense after injuries decimated the offensive line and tight end rooms.

Harris mentioned during a post-practice press conference that he has put on approximately eight pounds of muscle. He is a physical on field presence at 6'3 approximately 218lbs. Mike McDaniel may be more recently known for featuring smaller and faster receivers from his time spent with the Miami Dolphins but his previous stops have featured a reliable and physical receiver.

Why I am buying stock in Tre' Harris

There are two main reasons Tre' Harris' stock is rising. The first is examining how he fits in the offense. Mike McDaniel's offense, specifically the timing portion of the passing game, requires the wide receivers to run their routes with a certain level of specificity to maintain the timing, Harris absolutely does this. Quarterback Justin Herbert said it clearly in a press conference. "We have so much confidence in him, we're comfortable with him, we know exactly where he is going to be."

tre' making plays pic.twitter.com/8xUwJNEKLW — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 4, 2026

The second reason I am buying stock in Tre' Harris is much more simple. He catches the 50/50 balls. In 2025 Harris had a 75 percent contested catch rate and a three percent drop rate. So far in camp, he has flashed that skill on multiple occasions.

he been workin’ pic.twitter.com/GnHlygJ0KM — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 15, 2026

Brenen Thompson may have the flashy play possibilities that only his speed can generate. Ladd McConkey and Quintin Johnston may be the YAC kings of the offense. But, when it comes down to those have-to-have it moments, for better or worse Justin Herbert has uncorked passes simply to give his receiver a chance if nothing else is open, that pass in those moments used to go towards Mike Williams, Tre' Harris is on his way to becoming that trusted target.