Chargers’ playoff clinching scenarios not available yet: But LA can impact Broncos’ chances

The Los Angeles Chargers remain right in the thick of the NFL playoff race going into the road Week 15 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Given the wild state of the AFC West entering the week of action, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers don’t actually show up in playoff clinching scenarios just yet.

At least…not in terms of punching their own guaranteed ticket to the playoffs.

But the Chargers do show up in clinching scenarios for other teams. The Chargers could, at least, do their part to prevent their AFC West rival Denver Broncos from clinching a playoff berth in Week 15.

A look at the current clinching scenarios for the 11-2, AFC West-leading Broncos, according to the NFL:

DEN win OR

DEN tie + LAC loss OR

DEN tie + JAX loss OR

DEN tie + HOU loss or tie OR

DEN tie + IND loss or tie OR

HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie as long as both games don't end in a tie

Technically, the Chargers can hurt the Broncos by taking care of business against the Chiefs.

While Justin Herbert has that pesky surgically-repaired hand and the game is in Arrowhead on a short week, the Chargers can take solace in the fact they already beat the Chiefs once this year…during a “home” game in Brazil.

Also…the Chiefs just aren’t that good this year. Patrick Mahomes’ team has dropped four of its last five, the lone win over that stretch an overtime affair. They’re 6-7 and limping into this one, possibly facing complete elimination from the playoffs.

As for the Broncos? There’s nothing guaranteed about beating a 9-3-1 Green Bay Packers team this weekend. Those Packers have won four straight and have plenty to play for while attempting to peel away from the shocking nine-win Chicago Bears in the NFC North.

So, provided the Chargers can take care of their own business, they will remain in the hunt for the AFC West. And if the Broncos stumble, Denver won’t even punch a playoff ticket over the weekend.

The Broncos and Chargers, by the way, close the season with a showdown in Denver in Week 18.

AFC West Standings

Denver Broncos: 11-2

Los Angeles Chargers: 9-4

Kansas City Chiefs: 6-7

Las Vegas Raiders (eliminated): 2-11

