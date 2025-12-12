Chargers respond to injuries and sign former Bengals draft pick

The Los Angeles Chargers returned from their Week 12 rested and much healthier after a brutal travel schedule including a trip to Brazil. The Chargers started earlier than the rest of the NFL with extra camp dates due to playing in the Hall of Fame game.

Los Angeles wrecked the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13 by a final score of 31-14. The Chargers left the game with injury concerns after quarterback Justin Herbert broke his left hand on the first offensive possession of the game.

Herbert only missed 8 offensive snaps in the game against the Raiders. He had surgery the following day to stabilize the break and took every snap in the overtime war with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Chargers tight end and key blocking contributor Tucker Fisk also left the Raiders game banged up and was ruled out against the Eagles. It was a surprise on Monday, when Los Angeles placed Fisk on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The Chargers had to make room on the roster for the return of defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia as well as running backs, Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins as they were activated from injured reserve. The third roster spot was cleared by placing Fisk on injured reserve.

Fisk out at minimum until playoffs

The Chargers have dealt with a significant number of injuries this season. Each team is allowed 8 activations per season from injured reserve and an additional two if the team makes the playoffs. The Chargers used their last activations on Ogbonnia, Hampton and Haskins.

Fisk being placed on injured reserve means he is done for the regular season and would not be able to be activated until after week 18.

Chargers sign Tanner McLachlan

The Chargers took a proactive approach for the roster and hosted five total tight ends on Tuesday for a workout.

In other wire news... #Chargers cut DL Kyle Peko from the practice squad, and they also worked out five TEs: Jaheim Bell, J.J. Galbreath, Zack Kuntz, Marshall Lang and Tanner McLachlan. https://t.co/runVZQn2qm — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 9, 2025

Following the Tuesday workout, Los Angeles signed Tanner McLachlan to the practice squad. McLachlan is a former Bengals 2024 sixth-round pick out of the University of Arizona. McLachlan was injured during the 2025 training camp and was waived with an injury designation at final roster cutdowns in late August and with an injury settlement.

Meet Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona

✅️Tough as nails

✅️Goes hard for YAC

✅️Sure hands

✅️Has tools to develop

At this point, mainly an effort blocker, to which he gives 100%. Has the toughness to catch passes over the middle.

Check thread ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lsIRgQrX3w — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 12, 2024

McLachlan did play in two games for the Bengals in 2024 and it will be interesting to see if he can stick around on the Chargers roster.

