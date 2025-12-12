NFL mock draft lets Chargers steal No. 1-rated player at position in 20s

The Los Angeles Chargers have eyes on possibly knocking the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs and keeping both the AFC West and playoffs possible down the stretch here.

But for a big chunk of the NFL, the conversation has already shifted to the developmental process for prospects, long-term outlooks and, of course, the NFL draft.

When NFL-wide mock drafts from experts go out, the Chargers get looped in on the fun.

And while some mock drafts like to give the Chargers a pass-rusher or something flashy, a new effort keeps it very, very basic.

Justin Herbert emerges the winner in it, too.

RELATED: Justin Herbert's latest injury update for Chargers includes x-rays

NFL mock draft has Chargers winning big

Lowest allowed pressure rate, Big Ten Offensive Linemen:



Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State: 1.0% (298 pass-block snaps)

Logan Jones, C, Iowa: 1.0% (296)

Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa: 1.1% (266)

Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon: 1.2% (336)

Evan Beerntsen, OG, Northwestern: 1.3% (372)

Matt… pic.twitter.com/UboKhy85u1 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 10, 2025

ESPN’s Field Yates just dropped his new mock draft and has the Chargers picking 24th.

There, the Chargers address the trenches in front of Herbert by taking Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane:

“Ioane is my No. 1 guard in this class, as he would help any offensive line get tougher and more physical. He uses his excellent strength to dominate in the running game and he's also a standout pass protector. Over the past two seasons, Ioane has not allowed a single sack. This season, he has given up just two pressures.”

Enjoyed studying #PennState IOL Olaivavega Ioane (6-4, 328, rJR, #71). His power profile and anchor are excellent. Will be high on the list for OL needy teams. pic.twitter.com/xeB6QVgwHB — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 13, 2025

Talk about a major win for the Chargers. The team didn’t do enough to upgrade the interior offensive line this past offseason and it shows. So far, it has ultimately resulted in one surgery already for Herbert.

RELATED: Here's the real scenario for Chargers to mathematically eliminate Chiefs from playoffs

Former first-round pick Zion Johnson has started to pan out at one guard spot in batches. But free-agent signing Mekhi Becton has been a massive bust. The Chargers knew that could happen, though, hence building an out into his big contract after just one year.

At center, despite Jim Harbaugh ordaining him a captain, Bradley Bozeman continues to struggle.

Ioane probably doesn’t fit as a center, but some combination of a free agent veteran and a prospect such as himself would go a long way toward fixing the interior. Get back Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at full health, too, and the Chargers might field one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

We’re a long way out from the draft, of course. But Ioane is a really good example of a prospect Chargers fans should be keeping close tabs on in the winter months.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers stumble into loss on waiver wire, work out 5 free agents

Could we finally see a Madison Beer vs Taylor Swift matchup at Arrowhead?

Chargers climb up power rankings following victory in bloody battle against Eagles

Chargers lose player to Browns after Cleveland signs LA's practice squad member

Ahead of matchup with the Chargers, the Chiefs are likely to return star lineman