Will Chargers star wide receiver play after getting surprise injury designation?

The Los Angeles Chargers returned to practice following a wild and physical overtime thriller on Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chargers took home a 22-19 win but the hard-fought battle may prove costly on a short week.

The Chargers will face off against their division nemesis the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Arrowhead stadium. Los Angeles will have the opportunity to sweep Kansas City for the first time since 2013.

Following a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs hold a 6-7 record and are barely clinging to playoff hopes. The Chiefs currently have a 12 percent chance to make the postseason according to the Athletic's playoff simulator. For the Chiefs to have any chance, they need to take down the Chargers.

The Chargers will be faced with a tough task on a short NFL week following a physical game on Monday night. The Chargers will have one less day of recovery on top of the travel schedule to Kansas City.

The first injury report for the week was released from Los Angeles earlier on Wednesday. Several of the expected players who suffered injuries during Monday Night Football were listed as non-participants in Wednesday's practice or were limited.

A surprising name is on the injury report, wide receiver Ladd McConkey was listed as limited with a foot injury. The Chargers will be traveling and facing an early kickoff window in Kansas City. McConkey has limited time to recover and prepare for Sunday's game.

There has been no indication of the severity of McConkey's injury, but any injury to a skill player's feet could be problematic for performance.

Thursday's injury report will be very indicative of McConkey's availability. Chargers fans and fantasy managers will be keeping an eye on any developments.

