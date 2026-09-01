Chargers Linebacker Starts Season on IR, Massive Opportunity Open for Rising Star

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to maneuver and manipulate their roster after releasing their initial 53-man roster by the league-mandated deadline on Sunday August 30th. The Chargers traded away two players and placed two others on injured reserve with a designation to return.

The Chargers front office appeared to be protecting their offensive line depth from the waiver wire by many of the moves made on Sunday. The result of the roster moves, including sending second-year offensive lineman Branson Taylor to injured reserve, allowed them to keep their entire rookie draft class.

The Chargers made an additional roster manipulation move on Sunday and released punter JK Scott at roster cutdowns and re-signed him back to the roster while moving veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman to injured reserve with a previously undisclosed injury Monday.

we've signed P jk scott + placed LB denzel perryman on reserve injured pic.twitter.com/mbKmw0uO6l — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 31, 2026

Denzel Perryman is one of the most veteran players on the Chargers roster and his physical playstyle has undoubtedly contributed to him never having played a full NFL season. The most games Perryman has ever played in a season is 15, but has a career average of 11.7.

Perryman re-signed with the Chargers this offseason providing a veteran anchor in run defense for new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary. Perryman's absence will be at least four games and is a massive opportunity for Marlowe Wax as he is a young rising linebacker making his way up the depth chart.

Opportunity knocks for Marlowe Wax

Several weeks ago, linebacker Marlowe Wax was featured as a young player earning more trust and fast-tracking his path to a significant role. Wax, a 2025 undrafted free agent, has done nothing but perform with every opportunity he has earned. He earned his way onto the 53-man roster last season and shined in special teams.

Wax also got the start against the division champion Denver Broncos in week 18 last seasonas the Chargers starters sat for the upcoming playoffs. Wax put on an excellent performance against a starting, playoff bound offense.

Wax picked up right where he left off this offseason with the Chargers and clearly entrenched himself into a position of rising responsibility. In the Chargers second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Wax wore the green dot and communicated the defensive calls from coordinator Chris O'Leary. The step up in his role on the field clearly highlighted a rise in responsibility being given to him by the coaching staff.

Wax has had an awesome preseason in Los Angeles. He is the second-highest graded linebacker for overall defense by Pro Football Focus in the entire NFL throughout the preseason with 90.9 grade and zero missed tackles. He does have several veterans in front of him with Troy Dye and Del'Shawn Phillips also in the room.

Based on his performance and rising responsibility, it is only a matter of time before Wax seizes more snaps next to Daiyan Henley. Heading into the 2026 season, Wax and Phillips are the only Chargers linebackers not on expiring contracts. Wax has the opportunity to become a major factor in the future of the Chargers linebacker room.