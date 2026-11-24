Exiting a rather embarrassing loss that sent them to 1-9, the Los Angeles Chargers don’t feel like a franchise that has any sense of direction yet when it comes to the fate of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

There’s a popular theory that Harbaugh’s contract will prevent the Chargers from moving on from him early. But that tends to overlook the fact the front office in Los Angeles has been willing to spend at times, whether it was actually paying up for Harbaugh, going to get Mike McDaniel or any other number of examples.

If the Chargers feel any hesitation on the Harbaugh topic though (hesitation would be ridiculous at 1-9, but hey), good news:

Harbaugh just made a pretty good case against his future employment during the latest loss.

Jim Harbaugh hot seat update

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s one thing to lose to the 3-8 New York Jets. The Chargers have looked like the worst team in football most weeks.

But it’s another to look completely lost in mid-November.

Alas, there was Harbaugh and his coaching staff on Sunday, seemingly in a position to really make a game of things in the fourth quarter.

Instead, inexplicable game management struck, as neatly summed up by Steven Haglund of the GAC Podcast:

The Chargers were down 10 points and really got down to the Jets 8 yard line with 4:33 left in the game and didn’t score until after the two minute warning today.

After a 22 yard reception by Tre Harris gets them to that point:

- Huddled, Herbert designed run at 3:50, loses 3… — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) November 23, 2026

One could almost accuse the Chargers of “tanking,” were it not for years of iffy game management by Harbaugh and his staff.

After the game, deja vu in the presser, too, with Harbaugh dropping his usual stuff. An example: "There's more work to be done, and we're going to work at it."

There were other examples, sure.

"We'll really look at the tape as it pertains offensively and see how we acquitted ourselves," Harbaugh said. "Some points of emphasis that got done, but if you don't win, everyone feels like there's more work to be done. Keep working at it."

And this is where it should dawn on onlookers that the Harbaugh way isn’t working. In the past, it was easier to overlook the in-game struggles and the cheesy one-liners because the locker room was bought in and winning (before the playoffs, anyway).

But now the message is lost. Bud Dupree’s tantrum aside, it sure feels like the Harbaugh message stopped working during last season’s playoff loss. Poor roster building and the injury bug haven’t helped things, but it’s pretty obvious it’s time for a refresh.

In fact, this is one of the better, more obvious examples of a franchise that needs an overhaul to the locker room by way of coaching staff change. And at this point, it’s almost worth wondering whether, if the Chargers front office won’t do it, Harbaugh himself might make it happen.

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