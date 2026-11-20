At this point, it’s fair to speculate whether anyone will survive this season for the Los Angeles Chargers, as far up as head coach Jim Harbaugh himself.

But Mike McDaniel’s fate seems written, no matter what.

Before the season, it was also fair to wonder if McDaniel would only last one season in Los Angeles due to demand from around NFL. He was, after all, considered a top offensive mind in the league and was expected to work wonders with quarterback Justin Herbert.

Wonders, though, has taken on a new meaning in this context.

Now, it sure feels like we’re headed toward McDaniel leaving the Chargers for all the wrong reasons.

Mike McDaniel’s job security update with Chargers

Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, this is still a conversation after the Chargers’ first win of the season. A 1-8 record is still a 1-8 record.

The Athletic’s Noah Furtado put it best this week: “McDaniel remains squarely on the hot seat and seems unlikely to survive beyond 2026. Herbert has clearly not meshed well with his fifth coordinator in seven seasons.”

It’s not like McDaniel’s offense was dominant while escaping a nosediving Baltimore team, 23-20. Justin Herbert only completed 12 of his 18 attempts for 129 yards. His only touchdown came as a rusher.

It does more harm than good to mention that Omarion Hampton had a big day with 22 carries for 105 yards and a score on a 4.8 average. McDaniel was, after all, largely ignoring the recent first-round pick in favor of guys like Keaton Mitchell instead.

Yes, McDaniel has suffered from injury woes to the roster. He’s likely suffered a front office that doesn't do a good enough job assembling talent.

He’s also said some brilliant things recently, like his battle to get Herbert to stop being so hard on himself for the overall team’s failures.

“The frustrations of the scoreboard, which is an entire team thing, I could feel him press — at the early, early portion of the season — as the game progressed,” McDaniel said of Herbert, per Furtado.

But McDaniel is a part of that, too. His arriving and asking Herbert to change his footwork in certain stances sounded great on paper. So did installing his own anticipation-throwing offense that requires speed with a roster that just doesn’t have much of that to go around.

Ripping up a scheme and making Herbert start over yet again with a new coordinator would simply be continuing old problems for the Chargers. But if things don’t get dramatically better around him over the next month or so, it feels like all involved won’t really have a choice.

That would, of course, bring the running tally to his sixth coordinator in eight seasons.

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